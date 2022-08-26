ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

New COVID-19 cases rise 10 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 19. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. There were 17 new COVID-19 cases last week in Ste. Genevieve County, down two...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Perryville youth presents wood burning demonstration at state fair

SEDALIA — A Perryville youth gave a demonstration of wood burning during the Missouri State Fair. Dresden Donze competed in a county event in order to qualify for the State Fair 4-H Building Demonstrations. Demonstrations are a great way of sharing what youth learn in 4-H projects focused on...
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Gasoline prices rise 0.4 cents a gallon in Missouri

BOSTON, Mass. –Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.9 cents per gallon...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in the city hall board room. The meeting is open to the public and will be televised live on SteGenTV Channel 991 on the Spectrum (Charter) Cable TV system in Ste. Genevieve. The tentative...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Appleton City, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve Rotary inducts two new members

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Rotary Club has officially inducted two new members to its ranks. They are Ollie Siebert, (left), and Stacey Koeller, (right). Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy