For Eoghan Cullen, returning to Forest High School was an unexpected homecoming that he and his family gladly welcomed. “The Forest job came available, and it was like almost home for me because this is where I started (as a coach) and the relationships we had with people on campus,” he said.
During the Aug. 16 Marion County Board of County Commission meeting, Commissioner Michelle Stone signaled to her fellow board members that she would soon be presenting a draft copy of a new interlocal agreement between Marion County, several of the municipalities and the school district. Stone offered the information in...
During an Aug. 26 special Ocala City Council meeting, council members met with three applicants to become the City of Ocala attorney and by a majority vote chose to make an offer to James E. Saunders, Esq., who currently is an assistant city attorney for the City of Pompano Beach.
At the end of the Aug. 16 Ocala City Council meeting, Council Member Barry Mansfield asked the rest of the council to consider removing the “interim” tag from Peter Lee’s title and making him Ocala’s new city manager. Council Member Jay Musleh supported the idea, as...
Dave Schlenker knows a lot of people, has an interesting wardrobe and writes some really great stories. The longtime local journalist, who is known for his humorous take on life, wrote columns for the Ocala Star-Banner newspaper for more than 25 years and has penned pieces for Ocala Style magazine for nearly three years.
A new 312-unit apartment complex was approved by the Ocala City Council in a nearly 6.5 hour-long meeting held Aug. 16. Public opposition to the apartments included concerns about crime, traffic access for both SE 25th Avenue and Maricamp Road (CR 464) and the question of improper notice of the meeting to neighboring residents as required by state statute.
Thomas Sutton may have been born in St. Petersburg, but his heart and soul are planted firmly in Dunnellon. Sutton and his family moved to Dunnellon when he was 5 years old, and since then he has grown into a community leader as a teacher and a football coach. When Price Harris, the former head coach of the Dunnellon High School Tigers, left to take the same position at Madison County in March, Sutton took over as the head man in charge on an interim basis. After the spring, Sutton was officially offered the job.
The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
To say that Harry Carlile is a man on the go would be an understatement. A career in law enforcement has taken him from Peoria, Illinois, where he was born, on a path through the United States and into far-flung places in the world, but he finally settled in Ocala.
Editor’s note: This article has been revised to correct the term limits. Lori Conrad, a Marion County elementary school teacher for more than 25 years, won the district 2 seat on the Marion County School Board, defeating Joseph Suranni, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23.
Those who accomplish significant achievements in life often are honored by having something named for them, such as a building or a road. On Friday, Aug. 19, the Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) renamed its PACEsetter Award in honor of Toni James, APR, CPRC. The chapter’s...
Sarah James won the district 5 seat on the Marion County School Board, defeating Taylor Smith, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. James received 44,642 votes, or 64.96% of the total. Smith received 24,077 votes, or 35.04% of the...
When Marcelle Schvimmer isn’t playing mah-jongg and assisting her mother, she’s painting portraits of people and pets, capturing that spark or penetrating gaze that reveals their very essence. The portraitist’s works are currently showing in exhibits at the Marion Cultural Alliance’s Brick City Center for the Arts, Ocala...
Apart from the scorching heat, it almost felt like the morning of Dec. 25 when representatives of Marion County gathered with the Community Foundation of Ocala/Marion to give out funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to area nonprofits. County commissioners joined members of the Ocala Marion Community...
Some people suddenly found themselves out of a job in July when the School Board of Marion County adopted a policy that barred many young people from substitute teaching–at a time when the Marion school district, like every other one across Florida, is in dire need of teachers. After...
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a correction regarding term limits. Rev. Eric Cummings won a second term as a member of the Marion County School Board, defeating Steve Swett for district 3, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23.
The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
The fast-paced and competitive sport of polo, widely considered among the oldest organized sports ever played and traditionally considered a society game, has evolved over the years to where it now reaches a much broader base of enthusiasts. Thanks to Dr. Lauren Proctor-Brown, who operates Resolute Equine Sports Medicine, and her business partner David Eldredge, a former Cornell University polo coach, the historic sport of polo is enjoying a resurgence in Ocala/Marion County.
Lori Cotton won the county court judicial seat 2, defeating William Harris, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Cotton received 42,628 votes, or 60.91% of the total. Harris received 27,358 votes, or 39.09% of the total. County court judges...
Women interested in discussing global solutions, take note: Ocala’s first-ever All-In for Peace Women’s Summit aims to bring star power and global discourse to the Appleton Museum of Art on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ollin Women International, founded by pharmacist and civic leader...
