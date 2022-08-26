Thomas Sutton may have been born in St. Petersburg, but his heart and soul are planted firmly in Dunnellon. Sutton and his family moved to Dunnellon when he was 5 years old, and since then he has grown into a community leader as a teacher and a football coach. When Price Harris, the former head coach of the Dunnellon High School Tigers, left to take the same position at Madison County in March, Sutton took over as the head man in charge on an interim basis. After the spring, Sutton was officially offered the job.

