New, returning county officials to be sworn in Thursday
The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
TN Sec’y of State announces the return of the Anne Dallas Dudley High School Voter Registration Award
The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award for Tennessee high schools which meet student voter registration thresholds, is back for its second year. “It was great to see the enthusiasm from schools across Tennessee for our first year of the Anne Dallas Dudley Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are excited to work along with county election commissions across our great state to grow participation in this award program. We know our state and our nation are stronger when every eligible Tennessean is registered to vote and casts a ballot on Election Day.”
Fritts makes donation to Claxton ES
On Friday, retiring Anderson County Commissioner Chuck Fritts made a $5000 donation to Claxton Elementary School. The longtime Commissioner represents Claxton’s District 1 until Thursday morning, and among his last acts as a member of the county’s legislative body, he wanted to make a donation that would make an impact on the young people in his district.
The city of Clinton is hiring!
The city of Clinton is hiring for a variety of positions. The Clinton Fire Department is in search of firefighters and the Clinton Police Department is seeking POST-certified police officers. There are numerous positions in the Recreation Department, including Aquatics Coordinator, Recreation Manager, Grounds & Facilities Maintenance workers, and Lifeguard. The city is also in search of a Maintenance Assistant in the Public Works Department.
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
TWRA dedicates reconstructed elk viewing tower
(TWRA) A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently to commemorate the opening of the newly reconstructed elk viewing tower on Hatfield Knob of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon and the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission joined the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association, The Nature...
Karen Sue McIntosh, 70, of Knoxville
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Karen Sue McIntosh of Knoxville, Tennessee. Karen was born May 7, 1952, in Knoxville, and passed away on August 27, 2022, at the age of 70. She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence Elbert McIntosh, and Clara Mae Woods...
Knoxville College announces 31st president
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historically black college in Knoxville has announced its new president. The Knoxville College Board of Trustees shared that Leonard L. Adams Jr. would be taking over the role. Adams graduated from the college in 1994, according to the college’s website. In June, officials with...
The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design
We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
OR dedicates new benches at renovated Scarbro Park
(Oak Ridge press release) There are five new benches at the recently renovated Scarboro Community Center playground, thanks to the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge. The new benches were installed with funding assistance from a Rotary International District 6780 grant. “Thank you to the City of Oak Ridge for helping...
Carl B. Brock, age 64, of Clinton
Carl B. Brock, age 64, of Clinton, TN, passed away on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at the Waters in Clinton. Car was a hardworking man who did paint and body work on vehicles for most of his life. At one point, he owned his own business. In his free time, he liked to go out to eat, go to flea markets, and he enjoyed going out on Sundays.
Norris Lake Project team announces 5-County Norris Lake Cleanup
Earlier this month, 15 volunteers from the University of Tennessee joined the Norris Lake Project Team to conduct one of the fall Norris Lake Cleanups. The group worked along the shoreline of Norris Dam State Park from Norris Dam to Sequoyah Marina and around the TWRA launch at Macedonia. The...
Carleen Bullock Thurman, age 88 of Clinton
Carleen Bullock Thurman, age 88 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Canterfield Assisted Living. Carleen was a member of Second Baptist Church and retired from TVA after 30 plus years of service. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1954 and was a member of the Clinton High School marching band. She was preceded in death by her husband, WP Thurman; parents, Carl and Lena Bullock.
Reminder: Community meeting in Claxton
There will be a community meeting Tuesday evening at 6 pm at the Claxton Community Center to discuss issues and concerns raised by residents about Pine Meadows and Ben’s Mobile Home Park. Anderson County Commissioner Tracy Wandell, whose District 1 includes Claxton, says that the goal of the meeting will be to have open discussions to “hopefully develop a strategy and a plan to address the various issues and concerns going forward.” Many of those issues and concerns center on the roads inside the trailer park.
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
Lenora Cottrell, age 96 of Oak Ridge
Lenora Cottrell, age 96 of Oak Ridge passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge. She was born August 22, 1926, in Topton, North Carolina to the late Jessy and Oden Matheson. Lenora was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Throughout her life she loved gardening, her flowers, cooking, holidays spent with her family, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow D. Cottrell; brothers, Floyd, Ray, and Carroll Matheson; sister, Aletha George.
More officers expected at after-school events in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators said that on Friday night, an 18-year-old brought a rifle to a football game at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Information released by Knox County deputies said a tip led them to believe Aidan Eldridge was going to the school to confront a former teacher.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
AC Office on Aging to host “Senior Appreciation Day” Sept. 30
The Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton on September 30th from 9 am to 2 pm. They will have food trucks, popcorn & Snacks, and a drink booth. Lunch will be provided,...
County unemployment data released
(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
