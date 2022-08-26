Read full article on original website
Jury to decide fate of Georgia man who says victim yelling racial slurs led to deadly shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. — A jury began deliberating murder charges Tuesday in the trial of a biracial man who says he was trying to fend off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a pickup truck and fatally shot a 17-year-old girl riding in the back seat.
Arrest made in Coffee County murder
DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
Appling County murder suspect arrested in Warwick
The GBI has arrested a man in connection an Appling County death investigation. According to the GBI, 38-year-old Reginald Stokes, of Baxley, was arrested and charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
Woman killed, man arrested following Baxley shooting
BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, 38, following a shooting in Baxley. Officials say the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation Thursday around 5:30 a.m. Preliminary information indicates a relative of Stokes...
Robber arrested at Valdosta convenience store
VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested at a convenience store after stealing a woman’s bag and trying to use her credit and debit cards. Offender: Chandler, Elliott L, African American male, age 38, resident of Valdosta. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 10:55 am., Patrol Officers...
Smith Jr. pleads guilty to 2018 vehicular homicide, drug charges
On Friday, a Broxton man, Charlie Smith Jr., pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide that took the life of a 20-year-old father in June 2018, along with drug charges he later received in 2020. The guilty plea resulted in 15 years being knocked off the maximum prison time Smith Jr. was facing on the charges.
Butler pleads guilty of armed robbery and home invasion, receives 40-year sentence
After selecting a jury in his case, Tipaco Butler pled guilty this morning before trial began to two counts of attempted armed robbery, home invasion in the 1st degree, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Morgan Kirkland and Judge Andy Spivey presided over the proceedings. Butler received a 40 year sentence, the first 20 of which he will serve in prison.
Georgia police officer shot at Moultrie hotel
MOULTRIE — A Moultrie police officer was shot while serving a warrant Saturday night at a hotel on 1st Ave. He was treated and has been released from the hospital. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, Moultrie Police Department officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on 56-year-old Glen Taylor, of Moultrie, who was staying at the Cocomo Inn & Suites on 1st Ave. in Moultrie.
GBI investigates after officer shot in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving a Moultrie police officer. The GBI says the Moultrie Police Department requested they conduct an independent investigation on Sunday after one of its officers was shot once. He was treated and has been released from the hospital.
Telfair County woman gets 5 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Telfair County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting she participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Georgia, 34-year-old Shakeena Hamilton was sentenced...
Update: 1 charged in Coffee Co. homicide and arson
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Friday morning, according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. James Schmit, 52, was arrested after deputies said they believe he shot his stepfather, John Conley,80. On Aug. 26 at 6:30 a.m.,...
16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges
EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
Citizen E911 call leads to stolen gun arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A citizen’s E911 call leads Valdosta police to a felon in possession of a firearm and drugs. Offender: Andrew Ashley, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the...
Active shooter seminar held in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Have you ever wondered what you would do in an active shooter situation?. People are becoming more aware and are preparing themselves for those incidents. Incidents are rising continuously in this country but there are steps that you can learn to help you respond in an active shooter incident.
Suspect turns self in after Saturday night shooting in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department says a suspect has turned himself in after a shooting Saturday on Washington Street. Police say the shooting happened around 9:03 p.m. Officers found a woman injured at the scene. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Police say during...
Valdosta police make drug arrest in Tom’s Corner Park
VALDOSTA – A 36-year-old female was arrested after hours in Tom’s Corner Park after being caught with a backpack containing multiple drugs. Offender: Meleka Burrows, African American female, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects...
Valdosta Firefighters battle two fires on Monday
On Monday afternoon the Valdosta Fire Department battled two fires. At 04:54 P.M., the VFD responded to the report of a residential structure fire at a residence on Madison Ave. Three minutes later, at 4:57 P.M., other units were dispatched to a hotel fire at Valdosta Regency Inn, in the 2100 Block of W. Hill Ave.
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are almost 12,000 children in foster care in the state of Georgia and not enough homes for all of them. WALB News 10 Investigates reported in July that many foster kids are staying temporarily in hotels. Now, the crisis is so bad in Lowndes County, that children in foster care there, may have to be moved to other regions.
Exit 11 bridge on Interstate 75 in Lowndes County to be removed
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a contractor plans to begin removing the northernmost bridge at the Interstate 75 exit 11 interchange on Monday.
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations. Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And...
