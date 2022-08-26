Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
TN Sec’y of State announces the return of the Anne Dallas Dudley High School Voter Registration Award
The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award for Tennessee high schools which meet student voter registration thresholds, is back for its second year. “It was great to see the enthusiasm from schools across Tennessee for our first year of the Anne Dallas Dudley Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are excited to work along with county election commissions across our great state to grow participation in this award program. We know our state and our nation are stronger when every eligible Tennessean is registered to vote and casts a ballot on Election Day.”
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT to halt lane closure activity for Labor Day
(TDOT) The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, September 2ND, until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6th. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the busy Labor Day holiday.
Comments / 0