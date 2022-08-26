ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, AR

AR teen missing, could be traveling through southwest MO

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. — A 17-year-old girl from Henderson, Arkansas, is missing and could be traveling through southwest Missouri.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help with finding a missing teenager named Joni Raingrace Templer. According to a BCSO press release, Templer was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at her residence in Henderson.

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

Before she went missing, she said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. Templer and Wheat left in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica was found at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, abandoned.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFiQF_0hWT1PuO00
    Brandon Wheat
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIeDM_0hWT1PuO00
    Brandon Wheat
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tep2y_0hWT1PuO00
    Great Pyrenees
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33G9PP_0hWT1PuO00
    Joni Templer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HvEq_0hWT1PuO00
    Joni Templer

Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County or Columbia, Missouri with a tan Great Pyrenees dog. If anyone in the area has seen the two or has information about their whereabouts, they can contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-700 or email at bwilliams@baxstercountysheriff.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident

A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
FLIPPIN, AR
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO
whiterivernow.com

Mountain View man dies in motorcycle accident

Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Henderson, AR
Baxter County, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Baxter County, AR
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Henderson, AR
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
KTLO

Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business

A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
SALEM, AR
KTLO

Area man dead after motorcycle hits truck in Newton County

For the second time in three days, an area man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Blake Reddell of Western Grove was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene in Newton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Reddell was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 at Ponca....
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County

A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

AR man arrested, accused of threatening to set woman on fire

BAXTER COUNTY, AR — A Salesville, Arkansas, man was arrested for domestic violence charges after a report about him throwing gasoline on someone and threatening to set them on fire. Clayton Moore, 42, of Salesville, Arkansas, allegedly attacked two people Friday, Aug. 26. According to a press release, the first victim said Moore assaulted her, […]
SALESVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcso#Chrysler#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLO

One dead in Newton County accident

One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Medical experts in the Ozarks warn weed vapes could send toxic gas to your lungs

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new study about weed vaping shows it could send toxic gas to your lungs. Researchers from Portland State University found evidence vaping cannabinoid acetates forms a deadly gas that could injure your lungs. That toxic gas, called ketene, is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping. In 2019 researchers found ketene to be dangerous and a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak in 2020 that caused thousands of people to be hospitalized.
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
bransontrilakesnews.com

World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Man dead after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck

A man was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Osborne of Mountain View was pronounced dead at the scene south of Mountain View. According to the Arkansas State Police, Osborne was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 as he was attempting to negotiate a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
stonecountyleader.com

Ricky Shuttleworth Receives Award

Ricky Shuttleworth of Mountain View received the 2022 First Responder of the Year award at the Arkansas Emergency Medical Technician Association annual awards banquet held Aug. 6 in Hot Springs. Shuttleworth volunteers with both the Mountain View and Allison-Sylamore Fire Departments.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy