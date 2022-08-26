Yes, chef! Hot chefs dominated this summer, thanks to Jeremy Allen White bringing the heat in FX's hit series, "The Bear." White leads the show as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a tatted pro chef trying desperately to save his late brother's Chicago sandwich shop from the brink of closing (with a smolder that can take down Twitter). While his hotness has reached a boiling point with "The Bear," he's been simmering for a while as a longtime TV presence. White's big break came with his role as Lip Gallagher on Showtime's "Shameless" following the dysfunctional Gallagher family. The show ran for 10 years and launched White's career and image as a bad boy with a heart of gold. You can even see him reading seemingly endless thirsty tweets for Buzzfeed (via YouTube).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO