The Documentary You Never Knew Leonardo DiCaprio Narrated
Whether he's sinking into icy cold Atlantic waters in "Titanic" or sleeping inside a wild animal carcass for warmth in "The Revenant," Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most well-known — and one of the most talented — actors of the last few decades. DiCaprio, who was advised to change his name early in his career, began acting at just 5 years old (via IMDb), guest-starring on network TV shows like "Roseanne" and "Growing Pains." By 1993, he was garnering critical praise for breakout performances in "This Boy's Life" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," according to Britannica.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
How Taron Egerton Was Able To Transform Into Elton John
Before its eventual release in May 2019, "Rocketman," the fantastical biopic of Elton John's life, had been in development hell since 2001 (via Variety). Justin Timberlake and Tom Hardy were both in the running to portray the British rock star for a while, but when John had a cameo in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," things soon changed when he and his husband, David Furnish, met Taron Egerton for the first time (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Elisabeth Röhm Explains Why Girl In Room 13 Is More Than Just A Movie, It's A Movement - Exclusive
Viewers of TV and movies are no doubt familiar with Elisabeth Röhm due to her numerous acting roles over the years, ranging from CIA agent Lauren Gilmore in TV's "Heroes" to Fox News anchor Martha McCallum in the feature film "Bombshell" to her most iconic role, A.D.A. Serena Southerlyn in "Law & Order.
The Stunning Transformation Of Jeremy Allen White
Yes, chef! Hot chefs dominated this summer, thanks to Jeremy Allen White bringing the heat in FX's hit series, "The Bear." White leads the show as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a tatted pro chef trying desperately to save his late brother's Chicago sandwich shop from the brink of closing (with a smolder that can take down Twitter). While his hotness has reached a boiling point with "The Bear," he's been simmering for a while as a longtime TV presence. White's big break came with his role as Lip Gallagher on Showtime's "Shameless" following the dysfunctional Gallagher family. The show ran for 10 years and launched White's career and image as a bad boy with a heart of gold. You can even see him reading seemingly endless thirsty tweets for Buzzfeed (via YouTube).
Tom Hopper And Kat Graham Talk Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive Interview
Both Kat Graham and Tom Hopper are beloved by viewers all over the world from their various projects. Now, they've teamed up for Netflix's latest romantic comedy, "Love in the Villa." In the film, Graham plays a woman who decides to embark upon her dream vacation following a breakup. As...
Why Jennifer Grey Says Dirty Dancing Is A Feminist Movie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The following article includes references to abortion. With legendary "Cabaret" actor-dancer Joel Grey as her father and actor-singer Jo Wilder as her mother, Jennifer Grey was born with show biz in her blood (per IMDb). She played Ferris Bueller's petulant younger sister in the John Hughes teen classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and she had parts in films such as "Red Dawn" and "The Cotton Club." But the role that will be linked to Grey forever is Frances "Baby" Houseman — aka the girl from "Dirty Dancing."
The Heartbreaking Death Of Sopranos Star Robert LuPone
Hollywood and Broadway are both mourning the death of Robert LuPone. The actor died on August 27 from pancreatic cancer after dealing with the disease for three years, his theater company announced on Instagram. He was 76 years old. LuPone had recurring roles on several soap operas, including "Ryan's Hope,"...
New Halloween Ends Image Reveals One Of Michael Myers’ Victims
Horror fans have been treated to a non-stop supply of quality movies over the past years, hitting both theaters and streaming services. And as a result of the 2018’s Halloween movie’s massive success, a number of the best horror movies have returned via new sequels. That slasher’s current trilogy is coming to an end this fall, and a new Halloween Ends image has revealed one of Michael Myers’ victims.
2022 VMAs Looks That Missed The Mark
Pamela Anderson's feather hat. Lady Gaga's meat dress (via BuzzFeed). And there are so many more. Indeed, the MTV Video Music Awards have showcased some of the most questionable fashion choices in history. This year's VMAs red carpet also treated fans to looks that will have us buzzing for years...
The Crucial Difference Between Meghan Markle's First Two Podcast Episodes
Meghan Markle is giving Joe Rogan a run for his money with her new podcast, "Archetypes," which rocketed to the top of the Spotify charts, knocking the controversial commentator back to No. 2. The success of her debut episode was especially impressive considering how critical the initial reviews were. As The Telegraph put it, although "Archetypes" seeks to dismantle the ways in which women are held back, in reality, it's yet another way for Meghan to push her own agenda.
How Jennette McCurdy And Miranda Cosgrove Really Became Friends While Filming iCarly
It's been 10 years since Nickelodeon's teen sitcom "iCarly" went off the air after six seasons (via IMDb). Perhaps one of the reasons the show was beloved by fans was the friendship dynamic between Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy). While Cosgrove portrayed the level-headed protagonist with a webcast after her character's namesake, McCurdy played the co-host and sidekick always in some type of shenanigans. It may come as no surprise then that what viewers saw as a charismatic, genuine connection between the actors' characters translated off-screen as well.
The Soap Opera Connection You Never Knew Bob Lupone Had
Veteran actor Robert LuPone appeared in numerous television shows and made a name for himself on and off Broadway, but most audiences will remember the late entertainer for his role on the hit show "The Sopranos." LuPone, who died on August 27, 2022, after a three-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, played Dr. Bruce Cusamano, Tony Soprano's family doctor nicknamed "Cooze" on the HBO mob drama, according to CBS News. He was also the brother of the Tony-award-winning actress and singer, Patti LuPone, known for her reign on Broadway beginning in the 1970s.
What You Don't Know About The House Of The Dragon Cast
"Winter is coming." There was a time when we all knew the ominous catchphrase. After all, during its eight-season run on HBO, "Game of Thrones" became the most popular TV show of all time (via Time). In fact, as of 2022, it is still the fourth most popular show worldwide (via Insider). Based on the fantasy book series by George R. R. Martin, "Game of Thrones" followed the ancient Stark, Targaryen, and Lannister families as they battled for the Iron Throne in the fictional medieval era kingdom of Westeros.
Grace Elizabeth puts on a very elegant display in a white chiffon gown with a bedazzled choker at the White Noise premiere during Venice Film Festival
Grace Elizabeth put on a very elegant display as she arrived at the premiere of White Noise at the Opening Gala of Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. The Victoria's Secret model, 25, opted for a white chiffon gown with a bedazzled choker as she joined the stars at the historic Palazzo del Cinema.
The Stunning Transformation Of Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin, best known as the love interest of the blockbuster movie "Deadpool," is making a name for herself in Hollywood. She may have started with a few failed sci-fi series like "Firefly" and. V," but she has landed on the big screen, much to the delight of every dedicated...
Taylor Swift's 2022 VMA's Look Has Twitter Head Over Heels
The stars have aligned and shown up in their most impressive looks on MTV's black carpet. It is clear that Taylor Swift is one of the best-dressed stars of the 2022 VMAs. The singer-songwriter has a long history with the VMAs, with her most iconic moment dating back in 2009. Remember when Kanye West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist? That memory is now forever enshrined in pop culture history and led towards a years-long feud between the two, according to Vox. Thirteen years later — and yes, that is Taylor Swift's lucky number – the country singer-turned-pop sensation has claimed our attention without even taking the VMAs stage.
How BLACKPINK Made History The Moment They Took The 2022 VMAs Stage
After a two year hiatus that left millions of BLINKS starved, record-breaking K-Pop group BLACKPINK — whose members were unrecognizable before they were famous — stepped back into the spotlight to save their fans. The girl group, comprised of members Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa, did not disappoint with the release. "Pink Venom," one of the most anticipated singles for the group, came out earlier this month complete with a catchy beat, TikTok choreography, and a performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to boot.
What Is Justin Bieber's Zodiac Sign?
Justin Bieber became a teen pop sensation with hit songs such as "Baby" and "One Time," and the young Canadian singer quickly took over the globe with his popularity and sense of style. He not only gained fans for his singing chops, but also his iconic hairstyle at the time. "Bieber Fever" ran wild among young music fans (via CBC), and many of those fans have followed Bieber into adulthood. Now that the singer isn't a teen idol any longer, he's still topping the charts with songs like "Yummy," "What Do You Mean?" and "Despacito."
