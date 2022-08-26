Read full article on original website
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Where HP Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for HP HPQ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 13 analysts have an average price target of $31.92 versus the current price of HP at $29.175, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated...
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Nuwellis NUWE shares increased by 158.7% to $1.63 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nuwellis's stock is 144.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 53306.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock...
Earnings Preview For Ncino
Ncino NCNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ncino will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Ncino bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
5 Chewy Analysts On Q2 Earnings: 'Profitability Is No Doubt A Bright Spot'
E-commerce pet care company Chewy Inc CHWY reported second-quarter financial results after-hours Tuesday. Analysts are reacting to revenue coming in below Street estimates and earnings per share beating estimates. The Chewy Analysts: Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler has a Buy rating and $54 price target. RBC analyst Steven Shemesh...
Why NewAge Shares Are Down Over 40% Wednesday
NewAge Inc NBEV shares are trading lower by 40.4% to $0.22 Wednesday morning after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. What Else?. NewAge says the company has determined that the Chapter 11 process is the most expeditious...
Why ShiftPixy Shares Are Getting Obliterated Wednesday
ShiftPixy Inc PIXY shares are trading lower by 23.72% to $0.15 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. ShiftPixy says the new reversed shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on September 1st, the start of the company's new fiscal year. ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital...
Why Vera Bradley Shares Are Nosediving
Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA shares are trading lower by 10.34% to $3.99 Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales. Vera Bradley reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $130.40 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $132.51 million by 2% This is an 11.3% decrease over sales of $147.05 million in the same period last year.
Earnings Outlook For PagerDuty
PagerDuty PD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PagerDuty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. PagerDuty bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros
Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
HP Analysts Slash Price Targets After Q3 Earnings To Reflect Demand Slowdown
HP Inc's HPQ third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates. Barclays analyst Tim Long reiterated an Underweight and price target of $27. HPQ missed 3Q revenue on...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Why Novavax Shares Are Getting Hammered After Moderna, Pfizer And BioNTech News
Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares are trading lower by 6.76% to $32.84 Wednesday afternoon in possible reaction to competitor Moderna Inc MRNA receiving FDA authorization for emergency use of its Omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster. Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE - ADR BNTX were also granted Emergency Use Authorization for their BA.4/BA.5-adapted Bivalent COVID-19 booster.
Here's Why Needham Remains Bullish On ChargePoint
Needham analyst Vikram Bagri maintained a Buy rating on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT with a price target of $24.00. ChargePoint's Q2 revenue exceeded Street estimates. The company's bottom-line was impacted due to higher costs associated with supply chain and logistics. The company maintained gross margin guidance of...
Why Express Is Trading Higher By Over 21%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares jumped 140% to $1.5894 after the company announced new clinical data demonstrating 100% survival at 30 days following the use of ultrafiltration in high-risk postoperative coronary artery bypass grafting patients. Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 47% to $5.94. Allakos recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.90 per...
Ambarella's Inventory Rebalancing Delivers a Buying Opportunity As Demand Eases, Analysts Say While Slashing Price Targets
Ambarella, Inc AMBA clocked 2% revenue growth to $80.9 million in Q2, beating the consensus. EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $100. AMBA reported in-line 2Q results and guided 3Q lower, noting its supply tightness at Samsung at 14nm, and China COVID lockdown disruptions are improving.
Why HP Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours
HP Inc HPQ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported weak fiscal third-quarter results and cut guidance. HP said third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $15.7 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates.
'Man Who Solved The Market,' Quant Legend James Simons, Last Held These Two Dividend Stocks
Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, which uses a quantitative strategy when buying and selling out of positions. The story of the secretive mathematician who amassed a net worth of over $28 billion as an algorithm pioneer was told in the book, "The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution," by Gregory Zuckerman.
