WVNews
West Virginia COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID active case count dropped below 3,000, t…
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at HYPERLINK “http://www.wvencyclopedia.org” www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 31, 1945: The USS West Virginia led American battleships into Tokyo Bay two days before the formal surrender...
WVNews
West Virginia archery & crossbow seasons open Sept. 24
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open soon. The seasons run from Sept. 24 through Dec. 31. Hunters are also reminded to purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com before the season starts, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said.
WVNews
West Virginia's active COVID case count drops below 3,000; 9 more deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's COVID active case count dropped below 3,000, to 2,980, in Wednesday's report. Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 7,286. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County,...
WVNews
Project to replace bridge at foot of West Virginia's Dolly Sods set to start Sept. 8 in
LANEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — An $800,000 contract has been awarded to A.L.L. Construction Inc. of Mount Storm to complete the Laneville Bridge replacement project. The project to remove the existing bridge and install a temporary replacement bridge begins Sept. 8 and is expected to be complete by Nov. 1, weather permitting.
WVNews
Doug Spaulding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Business Coach Doug Spaulding is being honored as West Virgini…
WVNews
Education That Works: Pierpont vet tech program meets the needs of North Central West Virginia
FAIRMONT— Over the last several years, there has been a growing need for veterinary technicians in West Virginia, with many veterinary clinics and hospitals looking to local colleges for answers. Pierpont Community & Technical College has faced that challenge head on, using its Veterinary Technology (vet tech) program to...
WVNews
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
WVNews
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
