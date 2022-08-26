ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

TN Sec’y of State announces the return of the Anne Dallas Dudley High School Voter Registration Award

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award for Tennessee high schools which meet student voter registration thresholds, is back for its second year. “It was great to see the enthusiasm from schools across Tennessee for our first year of the Anne Dallas Dudley Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are excited to work along with county election commissions across our great state to grow participation in this award program. We know our state and our nation are stronger when every eligible Tennessean is registered to vote and casts a ballot on Election Day.”
The city of Clinton is hiring!

The city of Clinton is hiring for a variety of positions. The Clinton Fire Department is in search of firefighters and the Clinton Police Department is seeking POST-certified police officers. There are numerous positions in the Recreation Department, including Aquatics Coordinator, Recreation Manager, Grounds & Facilities Maintenance workers, and Lifeguard. The city is also in search of a Maintenance Assistant in the Public Works Department.
New, returning county officials to be sworn in Thursday

The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
TWRA dedicates reconstructed elk viewing tower

(TWRA) A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently to commemorate the opening of the newly reconstructed elk viewing tower on Hatfield Knob of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon and the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission joined the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association, The Nature...
What’s the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s most popular outdoor activities. However, with the exception of one Free Fishing Day each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) requires anglers to be licensed to catch fish in the state. There are a variety of hunting and fishing license packages available through the […]
Reminder: Community meeting in Claxton

There will be a community meeting Tuesday evening at 6 pm at the Claxton Community Center to discuss issues and concerns raised by residents about Pine Meadows and Ben’s Mobile Home Park. Anderson County Commissioner Tracy Wandell, whose District 1 includes Claxton, says that the goal of the meeting will be to have open discussions to “hopefully develop a strategy and a plan to address the various issues and concerns going forward.” Many of those issues and concerns center on the roads inside the trailer park.
Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
RAM holding clinic in Rutledge Sept. 17 & 18

(RAM press release) Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Sept. 17-18. RAM will be set up at Rutledge Middle School, located at 140 Pioneer Drive, Rutledge, TN 37861 for two days only.
TN COVID-19 cases skyrocket; now most infectious in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee has reemerged as the most infectious state in the country. New COVID-19 cases in the Volunteer State have skyrocketed by 70% in the past two weeks. About 900 COVID-19  patients in Tennessee are hospitalized, with more than 100 in intensive care. The highest transmission rates are in rural counties where the […]
