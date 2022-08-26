Read full article on original website
Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
2 People Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Stateline (Stateline, NV)
The officials stated that two unidentified people were hit by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway at Kingsbury Grade. The victims were taken to a regional hospital via helicopter. Trooper Amanda Pwel stated that the pedestrians were under the influence at the time of the incident. The officials later revealed...
Update: State Route 28 near Incline reopened after explosives removed from area
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 has been reopened at about 3:20 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell said. INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — State Route 28 is closed in both directions due to explosives found by a person on a Monday morning walk, officials said. The...
No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno
No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
2 held after driving 100 mph in Douglas, Carson
Two men, one adult and one juvenile, were arrested Monday night after a high-speed incident that started in Douglas County. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said the vehicle was spotted in Douglas County at high speed but he said deputies quickly ended the pursuit because the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motorcycle accident took place in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place on the Robb Drive off-ramp on Interstate-80 at around 6:00 p.m. The motorcycle rider crashed his vehicle which led to the closure of Interstate 80 for a few hours. The...
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
Douglas County authorities seek 15-year-old runaway
Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a 15-year-old male runaway Joseph Altig who left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information regarding this is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator Ed Garren at 775-782-9907. Reference case number 22SO21784.
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
The Aug. 30, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — I’ll follow up on a reported high-speed chase that led from Douglas into Carson City around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two were arrested in Carson after what my tipster said was a foot pursuit. The open house for the sawmill is 4-7 p.m. today at...
Happy camper: Pitch a tent at one of these drive-up campgrounds near Tahoe
There’s a time and a place for packing only what you need into a backpack and heading off on your own two legs into the backcountry to convene with nature in solitude. There is also a time and place for jamming your car to the brim with things you think you might need (but probably don’t) and pitching a tent next to your ride. Air mattress? Bring it. Portable espresso maker? Toss it in.
Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
Lyon County discredits rumors that Troy Driver died by suicide in jail
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Troy Driver is alive, incarcerated, and awaiting his next court date. According to a news release on Tuesday, the sheriff found of information shared via social media insinuating that Driver died by suicide in the Lyon County Jail. That information is false. ...
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley
Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
Man killed in downtown Reno shooting; suspect at large
One man was shot and killed around 8:20 p.m. Monday at the corner of Mill and Lake streets in downtown Reno. The Reno Police Department in a release sent early Tuesday said they have no suspects and are asking for tips from the public. ...
Fernley man charged with stealing CalFire utility vehicle, leading deputies on high-speed chase
A man from Fernley was arrested on Aug. 26 in Yreka, Calif. and charged with stealing a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection vehicle and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:11 p.m. on Aug....
County explores RV park sites
A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
What's the racial makeup of Washoe County homeless shelter? | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here are the latest local government and political headlines, plus a response to a reader question about the demographics of the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter. ...
