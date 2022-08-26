ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateline, NV

2news.com

Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno

No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

2 held after driving 100 mph in Douglas, Carson

Two men, one adult and one juvenile, were arrested Monday night after a high-speed incident that started in Douglas County. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said the vehicle was spotted in Douglas County at high speed but he said deputies quickly ended the pursuit because the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County authorities seek 15-year-old runaway

Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a 15-year-old male runaway Joseph Altig who left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information regarding this is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator Ed Garren at 775-782-9907. Reference case number 22SO21784.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 30, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I’ll follow up on a reported high-speed chase that led from Douglas into Carson City around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Two were arrested in Carson after what my tipster said was a foot pursuit. The open house for the sawmill is 4-7 p.m. today at...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Happy camper: Pitch a tent at one of these drive-up campgrounds near Tahoe

There’s a time and a place for packing only what you need into a backpack and heading off on your own two legs into the backcountry to convene with nature in solitude. There is also a time and place for jamming your car to the brim with things you think you might need (but probably don’t) and pitching a tent next to your ride. Air mattress? Bring it. Portable espresso maker? Toss it in.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Fernley

Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Drive where they found an unidentified body. Authorities say during the investigation they found out the unidentified...
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

County explores RV park sites

A site near the old Washoe Campground is one of three proposed for small RV parks on Douglas County property. Around 60 Ruhenstroth residents turned out on Tuesday to talk about the proposals at the Fairgrounds and down along the Carson River. “This is the first step of 1,000,” Community...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

