Methode Electronics Earnings Preview
Methode Electronics MEI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Methode Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Methode Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock increased by 27.1% to $3.69 during Wednesday's regular session. Hour Loop HOUR stock moved upwards by 16.93% to $4.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.2 million shares, making up 6521.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.8 million.
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
5 Chewy Analysts On Q2 Earnings: 'Profitability Is No Doubt A Bright Spot'
E-commerce pet care company Chewy Inc CHWY reported second-quarter financial results after-hours Tuesday. Analysts are reacting to revenue coming in below Street estimates and earnings per share beating estimates. The Chewy Analysts: Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler has a Buy rating and $54 price target. RBC analyst Steven Shemesh...
Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros
Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
HP Analysts Slash Price Targets After Q3 Earnings To Reflect Demand Slowdown
HP Inc's HPQ third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates. Barclays analyst Tim Long reiterated an Underweight and price target of $27. HPQ missed 3Q revenue on...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector
As of the close of business on Tuesday, 8/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.65%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
A Preview Of JOANN's Earnings
JOANN JOAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JOANN will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60. JOANN bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cheniere Energy 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cheniere Energy LNG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.14%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion. Buying $100 In LNG: If an investor had bought $100 of LNG stock 15 years...
What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
[Video] The Demand For Cannabis Is Real And It's Not Slowing Down, Says This Exec
It's all about building capacity, says Dr. Chanda Macías. "The demand is real and it's not slowing down." Come and meet extraordinary cannabis visionaries like Chanda Macías and let’s network and learn together. Join us on September 13 & 14 at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and...
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Strategic Plan To Restructure, Shares Plunge
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has come out with a strategic and business update to drive growth and profitability and improve its balance sheet and cash flows. The company has secured financing commitments for more than $500 million of new financing, which includes a newly expanded $1.13 billion asset-backed revolving credit facility (ABL) and a $375 million first-in-last-out facility (FILO).
Expert Ratings for Ovintiv
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ovintiv OVV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ovintiv. The company has an average price target of $68.0 with a high of $77.00 and a low of $60.00.
Why Elliott Management's PayPal Stake, New CFO Are Turning This Analyst Bullish
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL holds the potential for upside to consensus estimates that's driven by additional cost efficiencies and share buybacks, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The PayPal Holdings Analyst: Jason Kupferberg upgraded PayPal Holdings from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $94 to $114. The...
Why Western Digital Shares Are Falling
Western Digital Corp WDC shares are trading lower by 2.14% to $42.43 Wednesday morning after Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX lowered its guidance. Seagate slashed its outlook for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2022, against a worsening macroeconomic backdrop. Seagate now expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $2.1 billion plus or minus $100 million, down from the previous guidance of $2.5 billion plus or minus $150 million, and the consensus of $2.52 billion.
Why ShiftPixy Shares Are Getting Obliterated Wednesday
ShiftPixy Inc PIXY shares are trading lower by 23.72% to $0.15 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. ShiftPixy says the new reversed shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on September 1st, the start of the company's new fiscal year. ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital...
Why Tesla Stock Could Head 7% Lower And Where To Watch For The Bounce
Tesla broke down bearishly from a head-and-shoulder pattern on Monday. Within the downtrend, Tesla could fall an additional 7% lower to completely the measured move. Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly lower on Wednesday after a big bearish day on Tuesday caused the stock to close down 3.5% off the open.
