ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Methode Electronics Earnings Preview

Methode Electronics MEI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Methode Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Methode Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Benzinga Pro#Proto Labs Prlb#Q2#Q1#Roic#Q2 Proto Labs
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock increased by 27.1% to $3.69 during Wednesday's regular session. Hour Loop HOUR stock moved upwards by 16.93% to $4.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.2 million shares, making up 6521.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.8 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Chewy Analysts On Q2 Earnings: 'Profitability Is No Doubt A Bright Spot'

E-commerce pet care company Chewy Inc CHWY reported second-quarter financial results after-hours Tuesday. Analysts are reacting to revenue coming in below Street estimates and earnings per share beating estimates. The Chewy Analysts: Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler has a Buy rating and $54 price target. RBC analyst Steven Shemesh...
PETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros FARM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Farmer Bros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Farmer Bros bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

HP Analysts Slash Price Targets After Q3 Earnings To Reflect Demand Slowdown

HP Inc's HPQ third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates. Barclays analyst Tim Long reiterated an Underweight and price target of $27. HPQ missed 3Q revenue on...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector

As of the close of business on Tuesday, 8/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.65%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of JOANN's Earnings

JOANN JOAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JOANN will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.60. JOANN bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Strategic Plan To Restructure, Shares Plunge

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has come out with a strategic and business update to drive growth and profitability and improve its balance sheet and cash flows. The company has secured financing commitments for more than $500 million of new financing, which includes a newly expanded $1.13 billion asset-backed revolving credit facility (ABL) and a $375 million first-in-last-out facility (FILO).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Ovintiv

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ovintiv OVV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ovintiv. The company has an average price target of $68.0 with a high of $77.00 and a low of $60.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Western Digital Shares Are Falling

Western Digital Corp WDC shares are trading lower by 2.14% to $42.43 Wednesday morning after Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX lowered its guidance. Seagate slashed its outlook for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2022, against a worsening macroeconomic backdrop. Seagate now expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $2.1 billion plus or minus $100 million, down from the previous guidance of $2.5 billion plus or minus $150 million, and the consensus of $2.52 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why ShiftPixy Shares Are Getting Obliterated Wednesday

ShiftPixy Inc PIXY shares are trading lower by 23.72% to $0.15 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. ShiftPixy says the new reversed shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on September 1st, the start of the company's new fiscal year. ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Could Head 7% Lower And Where To Watch For The Bounce

Tesla broke down bearishly from a head-and-shoulder pattern on Monday. Within the downtrend, Tesla could fall an additional 7% lower to completely the measured move. Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly lower on Wednesday after a big bearish day on Tuesday caused the stock to close down 3.5% off the open.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
75K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy