Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock increased by 27.1% to $3.69 during Wednesday's regular session. Hour Loop HOUR stock moved upwards by 16.93% to $4.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.2 million shares, making up 6521.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.8 million.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO