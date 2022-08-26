Read full article on original website
cityofperris.org
Perris Hosts Grand Opening for Enchanted Hills Park
PERRIS, Calif. (August 29, 2022) –– The City of Perris hosted a grand opening for Enchanted Hills Park on Friday, August 26, 2022. In attendance were Mayor Michael M. Vargas, Mayor Pro Tem Malcolm Corona, Council Member Rita Rogers, Council Member Marisela Nava, representatives from the office of Senate District 31 for Senator Richard Roth, the 61st District’s Assembly Member Jose Medina, Riverside County 5th District’s Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, City Manager Clara Miramontes, Assistant City Manager Wendell Bugtai, Deputy City Manager Ernie Reyna and Community Services Director Sabrina Chavez, as well as other members of the Perris Executive management team. Additionally, remarks were given by Director of California Parks Armando Quintero and Assistant Superintendent of Perris Elementary School Dr. Jason Angle.
travelawaits.com
10 Beautiful And Affordable Palm Springs Vacation Homes
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to scheduling an affordable vacation, many people may not assume that a trip to Palm Springs, California, would fall under the definition of “affordable.” But, alas, it’s true! If heading to this beautiful West Coast spot is on your bucket list, there are lots of options in or right outside of Palm Springs that can be had for an average of under $250 a night.
idesignarch.com
Classic Spanish Colonial Revival Home in the Desert
This elegant home in La Quinta, California is an architecturally-authentic Spanish Revival style desert residence. Designed by South Coast Architects, the property blends traditional detailing with modern features. The interior design is reminiscent of old-world Spain. The Great Room with a limestone fireplace is accompanied by a Bar Lounge. There...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
iebusinessdaily.com
Palm Springs, Riverside County receive Homekey funding
Palm Springs and Riverside County have received $19 million in state assistance to help fight homelessness. Both were co-applicants for the funding from the second round of Project Homekey, which creates low-cost housing for homeless people by renovating hotels, motels and vacant apartments, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website.
iecn.com
Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting
On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu. Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included...
Long heat wave moves into SoCal, excessive heat warning issued
What may be the hottest heat wave of the year moves into Southern California this week, with much of the region on Tuesday under an excessive heat warning.
msn.com
12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA
Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
Is Garden Grove’s Latest Hotel Development Pitting A Spongebob Resort Up Against Homes for Low Wage Workers?
If a kids’ television channel gets its way, there will be 500 new hotel rooms in Garden Grove’s resort district. The proposed Nickelodeon Hotel would stand at 330 feet and 23 floors on Harbor Boulevard. Tens of thousands of square footage would go to ballroom, restaurant, retail, and arcade space.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
Fontana Herald News
Final Fontana Car Show of the year will take place on Sept. 2
The final Fontana Car Show of the year will take place on Friday, Sept. 2. The event, which offers free admission, will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center Campus, 8353 Sierra Avenue. Many classic automobiles will be on display. There will also be a concert...
getnews.info
All-Glass House To Be Built In Palm Springs, By Studio Khora
STUDIO KHORA – Top 50 Coastal USA Architects by Ocean Home Magazine. – © 2022 AP. The Glass House, designed by award-winning STUDIO KHORA, with LEED standards, is coming to Palm Springs. Inspired by Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House, Palm Springs architects STUDIO KHORA’s Glass House builds on ideas of asymmetric design and harmonic geometric proportions and effects of transparency and reflections.
Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella
A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Paul Nava Killed in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Palm Drive [Desert Hot Springs, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Cahuilla Avenue. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue. According to reports, Nava was walking in the area of 12000 Palm Drive when he was struck by an SUV. Upon impact, the driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene without contacting authorities.
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To Indulge
An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck. Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long BeachInstagram @sanpedrofish. (Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
thedowneypatriot.com
Sebastian Valencia's life to be celebrated at Downey Elks Lodge
DOWNEY — A gathering to celebrate the life of Sebastian Valencia, the Downey resident who died in a traffic collision last week, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 5 pm at the Downey Elks Lodge. Food and beverages will be provided. There will also be a...
10 Freeway near Desert Center fully open after section collapsed due to flash flooding
The eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway are back open after a section of the interstate collapsed due to last week's thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
Keeping it Real: In Biancoland Energy Conservation Can Have Consequences
This headline may seem over the top, and, in a way, it probably is, but the following scenario seems to warrant it. Who would have imagined that a retired couple living in Riverside County who installed solar panels on their home to conserve energy would one day be raided by Riverside County sheriffs for low energy consumption?
Fire Scorches Nearly 100 Acres in Hills Above Glendora
Authorities say a brush fire in the hills above Glendora is burning out of control Friday and has grown to nearly 100 acres.
