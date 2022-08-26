ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cityofperris.org

Perris Hosts Grand Opening for Enchanted Hills Park

PERRIS, Calif. (August 29, 2022) –– The City of Perris hosted a grand opening for Enchanted Hills Park on Friday, August 26, 2022. In attendance were Mayor Michael M. Vargas, Mayor Pro Tem Malcolm Corona, Council Member Rita Rogers, Council Member Marisela Nava, representatives from the office of Senate District 31 for Senator Richard Roth, the 61st District’s Assembly Member Jose Medina, Riverside County 5th District’s Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, City Manager Clara Miramontes, Assistant City Manager Wendell Bugtai, Deputy City Manager Ernie Reyna and Community Services Director Sabrina Chavez, as well as other members of the Perris Executive management team. Additionally, remarks were given by Director of California Parks Armando Quintero and Assistant Superintendent of Perris Elementary School Dr. Jason Angle.
PERRIS, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Beautiful And Affordable Palm Springs Vacation Homes

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to scheduling an affordable vacation, many people may not assume that a trip to Palm Springs, California, would fall under the definition of “affordable.” But, alas, it’s true! If heading to this beautiful West Coast spot is on your bucket list, there are lots of options in or right outside of Palm Springs that can be had for an average of under $250 a night.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
idesignarch.com

Classic Spanish Colonial Revival Home in the Desert

This elegant home in La Quinta, California is an architecturally-authentic Spanish Revival style desert residence. Designed by South Coast Architects, the property blends traditional detailing with modern features. The interior design is reminiscent of old-world Spain. The Great Room with a limestone fireplace is accompanied by a Bar Lounge. There...
LA QUINTA, CA
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Canyon Lake, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Palm Springs, Riverside County receive Homekey funding

Palm Springs and Riverside County have received $19 million in state assistance to help fight homelessness. Both were co-applicants for the funding from the second round of Project Homekey, which creates low-cost housing for homeless people by renovating hotels, motels and vacant apartments, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iecn.com

Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting

On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu. Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
msn.com

12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA

Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
TEMECULA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club

A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
COACHELLA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Final Fontana Car Show of the year will take place on Sept. 2

The final Fontana Car Show of the year will take place on Friday, Sept. 2. The event, which offers free admission, will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Civic Center Campus, 8353 Sierra Avenue. Many classic automobiles will be on display. There will also be a concert...
FONTANA, CA
getnews.info

All-Glass House To Be Built In Palm Springs, By Studio Khora

STUDIO KHORA – Top 50 Coastal USA Architects by Ocean Home Magazine. – © 2022 AP. The Glass House, designed by award-winning STUDIO KHORA, with LEED standards, is coming to Palm Springs. Inspired by Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House, Palm Springs architects STUDIO KHORA’s Glass House builds on ideas of asymmetric design and harmonic geometric proportions and effects of transparency and reflections.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella

A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Sebastian Valencia's life to be celebrated at Downey Elks Lodge

DOWNEY — A gathering to celebrate the life of Sebastian Valencia, the Downey resident who died in a traffic collision last week, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 5 pm at the Downey Elks Lodge. Food and beverages will be provided. There will also be a...
DOWNEY, CA

