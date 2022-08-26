Read full article on original website
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina. The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system...
National cheer organization gives statement on allegations in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) released a statement on recent allegations of potential abuse of cheer and dance athletes in South Carolina. The USASF describes itself as a membership organization for competitive cheer and dance. In the statement, the organization expressed its dedication to all...
DHEC holding hiring event for onsite wastewater inspectors across S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re interested in protecting people’s health and the environment, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control may want to hire you. The agency is hosting a rapid hire event to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. The onsite wastewater inspectors work within...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on high alert for people who are driving under the influence. “That is our purpose to save lives and reduce fatalities in South Carolina and in North Carolina as well too,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
DHEC and DAODAS recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) and DAODAS (South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services) want to show their commitment to helping to stop drug overdose deaths. “DHEC is dedicated...
A dozen Grand Strand restaurants featured in upcoming cooking competition series
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Ciao Italian restaurant is one of the 12 restaurants along the Grand Strand selected to participate in a new cooking competition on The Cooking Channel. ‘Chef Swap at The Beach’, hosted by celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, has contestants from each restaurant swap kitchens and create...
S.C. gas prices remain mostly flat over last week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw minimal decreases over the last week as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.41, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.08...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
