WMBF

National cheer organization gives statement on allegations in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) released a statement on recent allegations of potential abuse of cheer and dance athletes in South Carolina. The USASF describes itself as a membership organization for competitive cheer and dance. In the statement, the organization expressed its dedication to all...
POLITICS
WMBF

DHEC holding hiring event for onsite wastewater inspectors across S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re interested in protecting people’s health and the environment, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control may want to hire you. The agency is hosting a rapid hire event to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. The onsite wastewater inspectors work within...
POLITICS
WMBF

DHEC and DAODAS recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, DHEC (South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) and DAODAS (South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services) want to show their commitment to helping to stop drug overdose deaths. “DHEC is dedicated...
POLITICS
WMBF

S.C. gas prices remain mostly flat over last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw minimal decreases over the last week as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.41, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.08...
TRAFFIC
WMBF

SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was reported across the country Sunday, according to Down Detector. The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

