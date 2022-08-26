Read full article on original website
North Bay city leads Bay Area and California for water conservation during historic drought
In June, Petaluma residents reduced water use by 34% and in July, even better- down 35%. Here's why residents have been so successful:
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
Elko Daily Free Press
1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
Study: This is the rudest city in California
Do you think you know which California city is the rudest?
An Unexpected Summer Slowdown Has Hammered Lake Tahoe Businesses
In regular years, the Summer Season in Lake Tahoe is busy and generally lucrative for local businesses. Given the wealth of outdoor activities available to avid outdoorsmen coupled with spectacular weather and beauty, tourists normally flock to the area in overwhelming numbers at this time of year. As a result, the bustling activity proves to be great the financial health of the community. However, 2022 has been a very atypical year for the Lake Tahoe tourist industry and as a result, businesses are feeling the severe financial sting.
KTVU FOX 2
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES - California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath...
Grass Valley firefighter Trenton Dambly dead after Southern California accident
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters from across Northern California will be gathering to pay tribute to one of their own who tragically died after an accident earlier this year. Back in May, Trenton Dambly was in a coma and fighting for his life after an off-duty motocross accident in...
Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle
New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.
Hiker still missing in the Sierra Nevada
INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are still searching for a man who was last seen hiking up a mountain last week in Kings Canyon National Park, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Quang Trong Than was last seen near the peak of Split Mountain, located on the crest of the Sierra Nevada, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
Sierra Sun
Nonprofit thrust into spotlight after finding abandoned cable in Lake Tahoe
It’s a beautiful March day out on Lake Tahoe, the sun is shining, the air is still and there are few other boats on the lake so the water looks like glass. The water is so pristine, it’s hard to imagine there can be anything ugly in the water.
Man banned for life from Nevada casinos caught by Paris Las Vegas security
A man on Nevada's List of Excluded Persons was arrested after security spotted him on the floor of the Paris Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says.
CBS News
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
Sierra Sun
Volunteers sought for clean-up event; TINS fundraiser at Palisades
TRUCKEE, Calif. — One of Lake Tahoe’s notorious party spots is getting some much-needed care and attention with the help from singer/songwriter and environmentalist Jack Johnson. The Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Johnson’s All At Once organization to...
Young mountain lion shot by police in Northern California dies in surgery
OAKLAND, Calif. — A young mountain lion that was rushed to the Oakland Zoo after being shot by police when being corralled in a Northern California residential neighborhood died during emergency surgery, officials said Monday. A resident of Hollister in San Benito County spotted the male lion on their...
1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park
One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
beachconnection.net
Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct
(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
