ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought

ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties. When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Anthony J Lynch

An Unexpected Summer Slowdown Has Hammered Lake Tahoe Businesses

In regular years, the Summer Season in Lake Tahoe is busy and generally lucrative for local businesses. Given the wealth of outdoor activities available to avid outdoorsmen coupled with spectacular weather and beauty, tourists normally flock to the area in overwhelming numbers at this time of year. As a result, the bustling activity proves to be great the financial health of the community. However, 2022 has been a very atypical year for the Lake Tahoe tourist industry and as a result, businesses are feeling the severe financial sting.
KTVU FOX 2

Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave

LOS ANGELES - California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Algae Blooms#Lake Tahoe#Local Life#Beaches#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Green Algae#Algal Blooms#Travel Naturalviews
YourCentralValley.com

Hiker still missing in the Sierra Nevada

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are still searching for a man who was last seen hiking up a mountain last week in Kings Canyon National Park, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Quang Trong Than was last seen near the peak of Split Mountain, located on the crest of the Sierra Nevada, […]
INYO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
CBS News

Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed

Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Volunteers sought for clean-up event; TINS fundraiser at Palisades

TRUCKEE, Calif. — One of Lake Tahoe’s notorious party spots is getting some much-needed care and attention with the help from singer/songwriter and environmentalist Jack Johnson. The Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Johnson’s All At Once organization to...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
beachconnection.net

Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct

(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy