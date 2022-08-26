ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Q107.5

A Degree from these Iowa Colleges Will Cost You Over $200,000!

With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Blood centers open on Monday to address need for donations

Facing just a one- to three-day supply of most blood components, ImpactLife has announced special hours at many of its donor center locations on Labor Day. Nineteen of the blood center’s 22 donor center locations will be open for donors who wish to support the region’s blood supply on Monday, Sept. 5.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Boone, IA
Business
City
Boone, IA
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WCIA

From the Farm: Farm Progress Show preview

BOONE, Iowa (WCIA) — The Farm Progress Show starts Tuesday in Boone, Iowa, and Willie Vogt of Farm Progress Publications provides a sample of what is on display at this year’s show. “Obviously it’s your one-stop shop for an update on both the hardware and software of agriculture....
BOONE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Fascinated by the fair

SPENCER—Jeremy Parsons was 17 years old when he spent his first summer working at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, one of the largest and most highly attended fairs in the nation. Since then, not a summer has gone by that the 45-year-old, who is chief executive officer and manager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, hasn’t spent working in the fair world.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa crops still struggling after long summer drought

IOWA — Heavy rains have returned to Iowa in recent weeks, but the overdue rainfall is not bring better news in the weekly crop progress reports. This week’s update from the USDA shows that soil moisture is improving but crop condition is not. According to the USDA, 66% of Iowa’s corn plants and 63% of […]
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame

Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Brice
KIMT

Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Pritzker reveals plans to up gas supply after BP refinery fire

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that his administration has proactively addressed a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana caused by an electrical fire earlier this month. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin requested and were granted an emergency waiver of federal fuel regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “After learning of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State University#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Farm Progress Show
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money of $1,400

States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE
K92.3

When To See The Best Fall Leaves In Eastern Iowa

As August comes to an end and school starts, people are getting more and more excited for fall, or as some call it “spooky season”. Each year thousands of Iowans and visitors go out of their way to travel the countryside to see all the different colors of fall.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KOEL 950 AM

Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?

Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
KCRG.com

Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot

Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf man wins $50,000 in lottery

A Bettendorf man has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Todd Rands of Bettendorf won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power Shot” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
BETTENDORF, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy