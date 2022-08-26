Read full article on original website
Related
A Degree from these Iowa Colleges Will Cost You Over $200,000!
With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
ourquadcities.com
Blood centers open on Monday to address need for donations
Facing just a one- to three-day supply of most blood components, ImpactLife has announced special hours at many of its donor center locations on Labor Day. Nineteen of the blood center’s 22 donor center locations will be open for donors who wish to support the region’s blood supply on Monday, Sept. 5.
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
3 News Now
Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start
Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law last year that shortened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCIA
From the Farm: Farm Progress Show preview
BOONE, Iowa (WCIA) — The Farm Progress Show starts Tuesday in Boone, Iowa, and Willie Vogt of Farm Progress Publications provides a sample of what is on display at this year’s show. “Obviously it’s your one-stop shop for an update on both the hardware and software of agriculture....
nwestiowa.com
Fascinated by the fair
SPENCER—Jeremy Parsons was 17 years old when he spent his first summer working at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, one of the largest and most highly attended fairs in the nation. Since then, not a summer has gone by that the 45-year-old, who is chief executive officer and manager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, hasn’t spent working in the fair world.
Iowa crops still struggling after long summer drought
IOWA — Heavy rains have returned to Iowa in recent weeks, but the overdue rainfall is not bring better news in the weekly crop progress reports. This week’s update from the USDA shows that soil moisture is improving but crop condition is not. According to the USDA, 66% of Iowa’s corn plants and 63% of […]
Des Moines Business Record
Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame
Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
RELATED PEOPLE
KIMT
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
Nasty Bug in Minnesota is Leaving Bites that Cause Pain for 2 Weeks
They bite. They make your skin extremely itchy and painful. And because they are super tiny, you may not even know they are biting you until it has already happened. And nope, this is NOT a mosquito. No-see-ums are back with a vengeance in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here's...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
Pritzker reveals plans to up gas supply after BP refinery fire
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that his administration has proactively addressed a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana caused by an electrical fire earlier this month. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin requested and were granted an emergency waiver of federal fuel regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “After learning of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
When To See The Best Fall Leaves In Eastern Iowa
As August comes to an end and school starts, people are getting more and more excited for fall, or as some call it “spooky season”. Each year thousands of Iowans and visitors go out of their way to travel the countryside to see all the different colors of fall.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
KCRG.com
Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf man wins $50,000 in lottery
A Bettendorf man has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Todd Rands of Bettendorf won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power Shot” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Iowa Department of National Resources removing carp from Virgin Lake
The water level in Virgin Lake is set to be lowered to improve water quality and restore a quality habitat for fish and wildlife.
Comments / 0