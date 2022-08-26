The Labor Day Art Show & Sale, the only fundraiser for Artists Guild Unlimited Inc., is here. The show will be open to the public 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday at the Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City. Art has been collected all week to be hung and judged for prize money. Patrons and donors have the privilege of being the first to see the art after the judging. Donors choose four artists who will split the money they have donated. This is in addition to any other honors the artists will receive.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO