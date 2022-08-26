ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

Jordan Gallegos, Greg Hamer set to reign as festival weekend nears

Jordan Gallegos and Greg J. Hamer Sr. were named the 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival king and queen during coronation festivities Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will officially begin Thursday with a ribbon-cutting at 5:15 p.m. under the U.S. 90 bridge...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Lyndsey receives local Chi Chapter Grant-in-Aid

Reagan Lyndsey, a 2021 Patterson High School graduate, is the Chi Chapter Grant-in-Aid recipient for 2022. She is majoring in education at Louisiana State University. Lyndsey, right, is Chi Chapter member and was presented the scholarship by Patterson High Principal Courtney Andrews. Each year Chi Chapter, of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, awards this grant to an outstanding St. Mary Parish female graduate who plans to major in the field of education in college.
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

Gallegos, Hamer are 87th Shrimp & Petroleum Festival royalty

Festival set Thursday through Monday in downtown Morgan City. Jordan Gallegos and Greg J. Hamer Sr. were named the 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival king and queen during coronation festivities Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will officially begin Thursday with a...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

STANLEY JOSEPH FORET

Stanley Joseph Foret, 82, a native of Gibson and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He is survived by two sons, Stanley Foret and John Foret; and four daughters, Tammy, Karen, Laura and Irma. He was preceded in death by his...
PATTERSON, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

The Covery at Juban holds ribbon-cutting

The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Owner and founder of the franchise E.K. Navan was on hand to cut the ribbon, joined by staff, chamber Ambassadors and other guests. The Juban location opened in...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 8/22 to 8/26

During the week of August 22 – August 26, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Supporting the Labor Day Art Show and Sale

The Labor Day Art Show & Sale, the only fundraiser for Artists Guild Unlimited Inc., is here. The show will be open to the public 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday at the Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City. Art has been collected all week to be hung and judged for prize money. Patrons and donors have the privilege of being the first to see the art after the judging. Donors choose four artists who will split the money they have donated. This is in addition to any other honors the artists will receive.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Holiday closings

All local, St. Mary Parish and state municipal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday. Area garbage collection should not be interrupted by the holiday, but residents should make...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Two boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) early this morning, Aug. 30, near the Morgan City coastline. According to a USCG press release, Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a distress call shortly after 2 a.m. this morning, which simply read “help.” By determining which radio tower the call came from, officials launched a search along the Atchafalaya Bay shoreline. That’s when officials said they spotted a flare.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

St. Mary jobless rate down slightly

St. Mary Parish’s unemployment rate was down slightly in July despite a decline in total employment. The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Monday that St. Mary’s jobless rate was 5.7% in July, down 0.1 point from June. The number of people employed in St. Mary dropped 113 from June...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales

Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
BERWICK, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City radio logs for Aug. 29-30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:56 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint. 9:33 a.m. 600 block of Louisiana Street; Com-plaint. 10:12 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Assistance. 10:25...
MORGAN CITY, LA

