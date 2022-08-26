Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
stmarynow.com
Lyndsey receives local Chi Chapter Grant-in-Aid
Reagan Lyndsey, a 2021 Patterson High School graduate, is the Chi Chapter Grant-in-Aid recipient for 2022. She is majoring in education at Louisiana State University. Lyndsey, right, is Chi Chapter member and was presented the scholarship by Patterson High Principal Courtney Andrews. Each year Chi Chapter, of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, awards this grant to an outstanding St. Mary Parish female graduate who plans to major in the field of education in college.
stmarynow.com
stmarynow.com
STANLEY JOSEPH FORET
Stanley Joseph Foret, 82, a native of Gibson and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He is survived by two sons, Stanley Foret and John Foret; and four daughters, Tammy, Karen, Laura and Irma. He was preceded in death by his...
theadvocate.com
The Covery at Juban holds ribbon-cutting
The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Owner and founder of the franchise E.K. Navan was on hand to cut the ribbon, joined by staff, chamber Ambassadors and other guests. The Juban location opened in...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 8/22 to 8/26
During the week of August 22 – August 26, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie...
Residents express concern of overgrowth at New Iberia cemetery
New Iberia is looking to help after residents reached out about uncontrolled, uncut grass growing over graves and walkways at St. Matthews Cemetery.
Garage sale find leads Louisiana teen to chase world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik’s Cube world records.
stmarynow.com
Supporting the Labor Day Art Show and Sale
The Labor Day Art Show & Sale, the only fundraiser for Artists Guild Unlimited Inc., is here. The show will be open to the public 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday at the Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City. Art has been collected all week to be hung and judged for prize money. Patrons and donors have the privilege of being the first to see the art after the judging. Donors choose four artists who will split the money they have donated. This is in addition to any other honors the artists will receive.
stmarynow.com
Holiday closings
All local, St. Mary Parish and state municipal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday. Area garbage collection should not be interrupted by the holiday, but residents should make...
brproud.com
Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City
MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Two boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) early this morning, Aug. 30, near the Morgan City coastline. According to a USCG press release, Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a distress call shortly after 2 a.m. this morning, which simply read “help.” By determining which radio tower the call came from, officials launched a search along the Atchafalaya Bay shoreline. That’s when officials said they spotted a flare.
LSU RB John Emery Addresses Suspension
The senior running back is still appealing suspension, chances are still slim it reverses
stmarynow.com
St. Mary jobless rate down slightly
St. Mary Parish’s unemployment rate was down slightly in July despite a decline in total employment. The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Monday that St. Mary’s jobless rate was 5.7% in July, down 0.1 point from June. The number of people employed in St. Mary dropped 113 from June...
Delcambre High School student arrested for bringing gun onto school grounds
A juvenile student was arrested Monday at Delcambre High School for bringing a gun onto school grounds.
stmarynow.com
Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales
Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City radio logs for Aug. 29-30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:56 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint. 9:33 a.m. 600 block of Louisiana Street; Com-plaint. 10:12 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Assistance. 10:25...
Shrimp and Petroleum Festival returns just in time for Labor Day weekend
This year, the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival will return this Labor Day for a weekend of parades, rides, blessing of the fleet, and a display of fireworks.
Hank Williams, Jr. Spotted All Over Acadiana This Past Weekend [Photos]
It seemed like everyone I talked to over the weekend had a Bocephus sighting story.
