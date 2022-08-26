Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iecn.com
Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting
On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu. Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included...
idesignarch.com
Classic Spanish Colonial Revival Home in the Desert
This elegant home in La Quinta, California is an architecturally-authentic Spanish Revival style desert residence. Designed by South Coast Architects, the property blends traditional detailing with modern features. The interior design is reminiscent of old-world Spain. The Great Room with a limestone fireplace is accompanied by a Bar Lounge. There...
cityofperris.org
Perris Hosts Grand Opening for Enchanted Hills Park
PERRIS, Calif. (August 29, 2022) –– The City of Perris hosted a grand opening for Enchanted Hills Park on Friday, August 26, 2022. In attendance were Mayor Michael M. Vargas, Mayor Pro Tem Malcolm Corona, Council Member Rita Rogers, Council Member Marisela Nava, representatives from the office of Senate District 31 for Senator Richard Roth, the 61st District’s Assembly Member Jose Medina, Riverside County 5th District’s Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, City Manager Clara Miramontes, Assistant City Manager Wendell Bugtai, Deputy City Manager Ernie Reyna and Community Services Director Sabrina Chavez, as well as other members of the Perris Executive management team. Additionally, remarks were given by Director of California Parks Armando Quintero and Assistant Superintendent of Perris Elementary School Dr. Jason Angle.
sanclementetimes.com
Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tmpresale.com
YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour in Riverside, CA Oct 25, 2022 – presale password
The YES: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour presale password that we’ve had so many requests for is here! Everyone with this pre-sale info will have a great opportunity to acquire tickets before the general public. Now is the best time to purchase your tickets – before they...
Orange County Business Journal
First OC JOEY Restaurant to Open at Fashion Island
Newport Beach’s luxury shopping center, Fashion Island, will be the site for Vancouver-based Joey Restaurant Group’s first Orange County location. Named Joey Newport Beach, the restaurant will mark the group’s fourth location in California. The dining room will seat 205 with an open patio for another 109...
msn.com
12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA
Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
Long heat wave moves into SoCal, excessive heat warning issued
What may be the hottest heat wave of the year moves into Southern California this week, with much of the region on Tuesday under an excessive heat warning.
theregistrysocal.com
Shopoff Realty Acquires 11.9-Acre Parcel of Westminster Mall for $49MM
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), announced today the acquisition of an 11.9-acre parcel of Westminster Mall, in Westminster, California, which included an operating department store. The $49 million purchase was a sale, with a lease back to the seller. Shopoff previously purchased a 14.1-acre parcel...
getnews.info
All-Glass House To Be Built In Palm Springs, By Studio Khora
STUDIO KHORA – Top 50 Coastal USA Architects by Ocean Home Magazine. – © 2022 AP. The Glass House, designed by award-winning STUDIO KHORA, with LEED standards, is coming to Palm Springs. Inspired by Mies van der Rohe’s Farnsworth House, Palm Springs architects STUDIO KHORA’s Glass House builds on ideas of asymmetric design and harmonic geometric proportions and effects of transparency and reflections.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cool Centers Available Countywide for Duration of Heat Wave
(CNS) – With the onset of what’s predicted to be a nearly week-long heat wave, officials are reminding residents that dozens of “cool centers” will be open during daylight hours for people to escape the scorching temperatures throughout Riverside County. “High temperatures can be hazardous for...
knewsradio.com
PSP Flying High In 2022
Photo of a Swoop Airlines Jet from Swoop Airlines and Palm Springs International Airport. Palm Springs International Airport has been named one of the fastest growing airports in the country, and is among the top 3 airports in the country when it comes to recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and government lockdowns.
msn.com
22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS
The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella
A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Local home builders offer incentives to boost sales
CYPRESS, Calif. — With rising mortgage rates, higher prices, supply chain issues, and changing buyer sentiment, home builders are boosting incentives like they did pre-pandemic to lure prospective buyers amid sluggish home sales. Melia Homes in Cypress offers prospective qualified home buyers as low as a 4.6% 30-year fixed-rate...
Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park
“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
Is Garden Grove’s Latest Hotel Development Pitting A Spongebob Resort Up Against Homes for Low Wage Workers?
If a kids’ television channel gets its way, there will be 500 new hotel rooms in Garden Grove’s resort district. The proposed Nickelodeon Hotel would stand at 330 feet and 23 floors on Harbor Boulevard. Tens of thousands of square footage would go to ballroom, restaurant, retail, and arcade space.
iebusinessdaily.com
Palm Springs, Riverside County receive Homekey funding
Palm Springs and Riverside County have received $19 million in state assistance to help fight homelessness. Both were co-applicants for the funding from the second round of Project Homekey, which creates low-cost housing for homeless people by renovating hotels, motels and vacant apartments, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website.
