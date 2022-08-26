ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofperris.org

Perris Hosts Grand Opening for Enchanted Hills Park

PERRIS, Calif. (August 29, 2022) –– The City of Perris hosted a grand opening for Enchanted Hills Park on Friday, August 26, 2022. In attendance were Mayor Michael M. Vargas, Mayor Pro Tem Malcolm Corona, Council Member Rita Rogers, Council Member Marisela Nava, representatives from the office of Senate District 31 for Senator Richard Roth, the 61st District’s Assembly Member Jose Medina, Riverside County 5th District’s Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, City Manager Clara Miramontes, Assistant City Manager Wendell Bugtai, Deputy City Manager Ernie Reyna and Community Services Director Sabrina Chavez, as well as other members of the Perris Executive management team. Additionally, remarks were given by Director of California Parks Armando Quintero and Assistant Superintendent of Perris Elementary School Dr. Jason Angle.
PERRIS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Palm Springs, Riverside County receive Homekey funding

Palm Springs and Riverside County have received $19 million in state assistance to help fight homelessness. Both were co-applicants for the funding from the second round of Project Homekey, which creates low-cost housing for homeless people by renovating hotels, motels and vacant apartments, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iecn.com

Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting

On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu. Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canyon Lake, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Canyon Lake, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man

A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lake
kyma.com

Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City is identified

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A hiker found dead after getting lost on trails in an 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City has been identified as a California man, authorities said Monday. Mohave County Sheriff's officials said 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius, of Irvine, became separated from a...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors consider ways to keep more people on RivCo payroll

The Board of Supervisors today unanimously directed the Riverside County Executive Office to proceed with establishing new workforce retention strategies based on concerns that county government is losing too many employees each year to other public sector entities.   County CEO Jeff Van Wagenen and his staff, in collaboration with the Department of Human Resources, introduced The post Supervisors consider ways to keep more people on RivCo payroll appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps

An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts

Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#The Canyon#Poa#The Board Of Directors#The Recreation Committee#Board
Voice of OC

Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park

“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
SANTA ANA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

First OC JOEY Restaurant to Open at Fashion Island

Newport Beach’s luxury shopping center, Fashion Island, will be the site for Vancouver-based Joey Restaurant Group’s first Orange County location. Named Joey Newport Beach, the restaurant will mark the group’s fourth location in California. The dining room will seat 205 with an open patio for another 109...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
msn.com

12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA

Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
TEMECULA, CA
newsmirror.net

Surf's Up at Calimesa concert

Nothing sounds like summer more than classic surfing songs and Woodie and the Longboards brought that and more to last week’s Concerts on the Green at the Calimesa Event Center. With classics like “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Surfin’ USA,” Woodie and the Longboards infused a...
CALIMESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
msn.com

22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS

The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella

A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club

A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta Starbucks first in Coachella Valley to unionize

Employees at a La Quinta Starbucks became the first in the Coachella Valley to organize a labor union. Ande Hernandez has served coffee at the Starbucks store on the corner of Highway 111 and Jefferson Street in La Quinta for the last seven years. Her location voted 5-4 in June to unionize after a months-long The post La Quinta Starbucks first in Coachella Valley to unionize appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy