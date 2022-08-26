Read full article on original website
cityofperris.org
Perris Hosts Grand Opening for Enchanted Hills Park
PERRIS, Calif. (August 29, 2022) –– The City of Perris hosted a grand opening for Enchanted Hills Park on Friday, August 26, 2022. In attendance were Mayor Michael M. Vargas, Mayor Pro Tem Malcolm Corona, Council Member Rita Rogers, Council Member Marisela Nava, representatives from the office of Senate District 31 for Senator Richard Roth, the 61st District’s Assembly Member Jose Medina, Riverside County 5th District’s Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, City Manager Clara Miramontes, Assistant City Manager Wendell Bugtai, Deputy City Manager Ernie Reyna and Community Services Director Sabrina Chavez, as well as other members of the Perris Executive management team. Additionally, remarks were given by Director of California Parks Armando Quintero and Assistant Superintendent of Perris Elementary School Dr. Jason Angle.
iebusinessdaily.com
Palm Springs, Riverside County receive Homekey funding
Palm Springs and Riverside County have received $19 million in state assistance to help fight homelessness. Both were co-applicants for the funding from the second round of Project Homekey, which creates low-cost housing for homeless people by renovating hotels, motels and vacant apartments, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website.
iecn.com
Arrowhead Country Club celebrates grand opening, ribbon cutting
On Sunday August 14th, the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce (SBACC) supported the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for the Arrowhead Country Club (ACC). The new owners are Michael and Fariel Winn, and Ken Arimitsu. Over a 150 guests, vendors, and volunteers attended the event. Dignitaries included...
UPDATE: Hiker dies in desert after leaving lost group near Lake Havasu City
Rescuers found three hikers alive, but a fourth hiker died after separating from the group south of Lake Havasu City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs in Dana Point Saturday September 3 2022
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs is on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday September 3 2022. Food & Beverage Concession stands will be located throughout property. General Admission Food Stations. Burrito station and Hamburger and Hot Dog Station. VIP Admission Food Stations. Ahi taco station and Carving station-...
sanclementetimes.com
Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
NBC Los Angeles
Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man
A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
Keeping it Real: In Biancoland Energy Conservation Can Have Consequences
This headline may seem over the top, and, in a way, it probably is, but the following scenario seems to warrant it. Who would have imagined that a retired couple living in Riverside County who installed solar panels on their home to conserve energy would one day be raided by Riverside County sheriffs for low energy consumption?
kyma.com
Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City is identified
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A hiker found dead after getting lost on trails in an 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City has been identified as a California man, authorities said Monday. Mohave County Sheriff's officials said 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius, of Irvine, became separated from a...
Supervisors consider ways to keep more people on RivCo payroll
The Board of Supervisors today unanimously directed the Riverside County Executive Office to proceed with establishing new workforce retention strategies based on concerns that county government is losing too many employees each year to other public sector entities. County CEO Jeff Van Wagenen and his staff, in collaboration with the Department of Human Resources, introduced The post Supervisors consider ways to keep more people on RivCo payroll appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park
“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
Orange County Business Journal
First OC JOEY Restaurant to Open at Fashion Island
Newport Beach’s luxury shopping center, Fashion Island, will be the site for Vancouver-based Joey Restaurant Group’s first Orange County location. Named Joey Newport Beach, the restaurant will mark the group’s fourth location in California. The dining room will seat 205 with an open patio for another 109...
msn.com
12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA
Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
newsmirror.net
Surf's Up at Calimesa concert
Nothing sounds like summer more than classic surfing songs and Woodie and the Longboards brought that and more to last week’s Concerts on the Green at the Calimesa Event Center. With classics like “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Surfin’ USA,” Woodie and the Longboards infused a...
msn.com
22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS
The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella
A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
La Quinta Starbucks first in Coachella Valley to unionize
Employees at a La Quinta Starbucks became the first in the Coachella Valley to organize a labor union. Ande Hernandez has served coffee at the Starbucks store on the corner of Highway 111 and Jefferson Street in La Quinta for the last seven years. Her location voted 5-4 in June to unionize after a months-long The post La Quinta Starbucks first in Coachella Valley to unionize appeared first on KESQ.
