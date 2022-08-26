Frances Louise Wallace age 97 of Smithville and a formerly of Antioch, passed away Saturday August 27, 2022, at St. Thomas RiverPark Hospital in McMinnville. She was born June 6, 1925, to her parents, the late Thomas Levi and Willie Moore Augusta Boner McClendon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Thomas Wallace, who passed away in May of 2016. Ms. Frances was a went to school in Antioch, was a Baptist and a homemaker. She is survived by her extended family, the residents and staff of the Webb House. Graveside services and interment will be 11:AM Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Bro. Michael Hale officiating. There will not be any services or visitation at the funeral home. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO