Frances Louise Wallace
Frances Louise Wallace age 97 of Smithville and a formerly of Antioch, passed away Saturday August 27, 2022, at St. Thomas RiverPark Hospital in McMinnville. She was born June 6, 1925, to her parents, the late Thomas Levi and Willie Moore Augusta Boner McClendon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Thomas Wallace, who passed away in May of 2016. Ms. Frances was a went to school in Antioch, was a Baptist and a homemaker. She is survived by her extended family, the residents and staff of the Webb House. Graveside services and interment will be 11:AM Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Bro. Michael Hale officiating. There will not be any services or visitation at the funeral home. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Sheriff and Alexandria Police Chief Attend School Violence and Safety Summit
The Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and the Tennessee Association of Police Chiefs conducted a School Violence and Safety Summit in Franklin TN. Thursday. Sheriff Patrick Ray and Alexandria Police Chief Chris Russell attended the Summit. Keynote speakers included Ms. Michele Gay, a parent whose child was killed in the Sandy...
Pre-K Applications Still Available
Pre-K applications are still available for pick up at the DeKalb County Board of Education in the. Ernest Ray Education Center, 110 South Public Square Smithville. A complete application includes the following documents:. 1. Original Certificate of Birth. 2. Current Physical Examination. 3. Current Certification of Immunization. 4. Proof of...
Taking the Oath (View Video Here)
The DeKalb County Public Officials were sworn into office Monday evening by outgoing General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Bratten H. Cook, II to begin their new terms effective September 1. Those officials include County Clerk James L. (Jimmy) Poss, Road Supervisor Danny Hale, Register of Deeds Daniel Seber, Sheriff...
New Fiscal Year Begins Strong in Local Option Sales Tax Collections
The new fiscal year has started off strong in terms of local option sales tax collections in DeKalb County. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, DeKalb County took in $196,757 in local option sales taxes for July 2022 which is up from $194,418 for July, 2021 and an increase from $150,968 for July, 2020.
Tech student travels to France in study abroad program
Faith Judkins made the most of her opportunities as she traveled to Rennes, France, as the study abroad program resumed this summer at Tennessee Tech University. Judkins, a finance major with a double minor in international business and business management, and native of DeKalb County will soon graduate and take the lessons learned abroad and at Tech into her new career.
