southocbeaches.com
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs in Dana Point Saturday September 3 2022
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs is on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday September 3 2022. Food & Beverage Concession stands will be located throughout property. General Admission Food Stations. Burrito station and Hamburger and Hot Dog Station. VIP Admission Food Stations. Ahi taco station and Carving station-...
Cheech Marin talks presenting at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and opening a center for the arts in Riverside
This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on August 28, 2022.
idesignarch.com
Classic Spanish Colonial Revival Home in the Desert
This elegant home in La Quinta, California is an architecturally-authentic Spanish Revival style desert residence. Designed by South Coast Architects, the property blends traditional detailing with modern features. The interior design is reminiscent of old-world Spain. The Great Room with a limestone fireplace is accompanied by a Bar Lounge. There...
Orange County Business Journal
First OC JOEY Restaurant to Open at Fashion Island
Newport Beach’s luxury shopping center, Fashion Island, will be the site for Vancouver-based Joey Restaurant Group’s first Orange County location. Named Joey Newport Beach, the restaurant will mark the group’s fourth location in California. The dining room will seat 205 with an open patio for another 109...
msn.com
Museum of Riverside — already shut 5 years — will close for 3 more
As Riverside’s city-operated museum reaches the five-year mark since its doors shuttered for renovation and repurposing, area residents can expect to wait another three years before taking a tour there. The Riverside City Council voted in July 2017 to close the then-Riverside Metropolitan Museum, which was rebranded Museum of...
msn.com
12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA
Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To Indulge
An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck. Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long BeachInstagram @sanpedrofish. (Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?
idesignarch.com
Rustic Tuscan Farmhouse Style Stone Villa in California
This charming rustic estate nestled in the canyon in Irvine, California is surrounded by lush landscaping. The stone house is inspired by Tuscan farmhouses. Designed by EBTA Architects, the timeless rustic villa boasts the finest craftsmanship and authentic materials.
theregistrysocal.com
Shopoff Realty Acquires 11.9-Acre Parcel of Westminster Mall for $49MM
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), announced today the acquisition of an 11.9-acre parcel of Westminster Mall, in Westminster, California, which included an operating department store. The $49 million purchase was a sale, with a lease back to the seller. Shopoff previously purchased a 14.1-acre parcel...
Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella
A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Long heat wave moves into SoCal, excessive heat warning issued
What may be the hottest heat wave of the year moves into Southern California this week, with much of the region on Tuesday under an excessive heat warning.
msn.com
22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS
The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
sanclementetimes.com
Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
KTLA.com
More than $2M raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at CHOC Walk
The 30th annual CHOC Walk was transformed into the CHOC Adventure in the Park event Saturday night, and Southern California residents made the special event count. More than $2 million was raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure, money that will go toward health care programs, education and research for SoCal’s kids.
Orange County Business Journal
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
Mercedes-Benz opens its second-largest classic car center in Long Beach
Given Southern California's mild weather, time has been kind to Mercedes-Benz. Which is why the only Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in the U.S. is located here.
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach
A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
L.A. Weekly
Paul Nava Killed in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Palm Drive [Desert Hot Springs, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Cahuilla Avenue. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue. According to reports, Nava was walking in the area of 12000 Palm Drive when he was struck by an SUV. Upon impact, the driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene without contacting authorities.
