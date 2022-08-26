ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idesignarch.com

Classic Spanish Colonial Revival Home in the Desert

This elegant home in La Quinta, California is an architecturally-authentic Spanish Revival style desert residence. Designed by South Coast Architects, the property blends traditional detailing with modern features. The interior design is reminiscent of old-world Spain. The Great Room with a limestone fireplace is accompanied by a Bar Lounge. There...
LA QUINTA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

First OC JOEY Restaurant to Open at Fashion Island

Newport Beach’s luxury shopping center, Fashion Island, will be the site for Vancouver-based Joey Restaurant Group’s first Orange County location. Named Joey Newport Beach, the restaurant will mark the group’s fourth location in California. The dining room will seat 205 with an open patio for another 109...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Canyon Lake, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Canyon Lake, CA
Canyon Lake, CA
Society
msn.com

Museum of Riverside — already shut 5 years — will close for 3 more

As Riverside’s city-operated museum reaches the five-year mark since its doors shuttered for renovation and repurposing, area residents can expect to wait another three years before taking a tour there. The Riverside City Council voted in July 2017 to close the then-Riverside Metropolitan Museum, which was rebranded Museum of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
msn.com

12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA

Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
TEMECULA, CA
idesignarch.com

Rustic Tuscan Farmhouse Style Stone Villa in California

This charming rustic estate nestled in the canyon in Irvine, California is surrounded by lush landscaping. The stone house is inspired by Tuscan farmhouses. Designed by EBTA Architects, the timeless rustic villa boasts the finest craftsmanship and authentic materials.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Steven Tyler
theregistrysocal.com

Shopoff Realty Acquires 11.9-Acre Parcel of Westminster Mall for $49MM

WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), announced today the acquisition of an 11.9-acre parcel of Westminster Mall, in Westminster, California, which included an operating department store. The $49 million purchase was a sale, with a lease back to the seller. Shopoff previously purchased a 14.1-acre parcel...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella

A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
msn.com

22 THINGS TO DO IN NEWPORT BEACH YOU CAN'T MISS

The always gorgeous Newport Beach, California, sitting in the heart of Orange County’s coastal center, is a must-visit!. Newport Beach features rich culture, abundant natural beauty, thought-provoking history, and tons of mesmerizing charm. It’s an hour’s drive from southern Los Angeles with plenty of delightful things to do. This welcoming city’s attractions for couples, families, and solo travelers are abundant.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Beer#Ragdolls#Aerosmith Tribute Band#Pza#Margaritas
sanclementetimes.com

Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club

A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA.com

More than $2M raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at CHOC Walk

The 30th annual CHOC Walk was transformed into the CHOC Adventure in the Park event Saturday night, and Southern California residents made the special event count. More than $2 million was raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure, money that will go toward health care programs, education and research for SoCal’s kids.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts

Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach

A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy