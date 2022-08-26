Read full article on original website
15,933 Bitcoin Addresses Hold at Least 100 BTC
Glassnode’s data shows that the number of whale Bitcoin addresses has jumped despite the market dip. 15,933 Bitcoin addresses now hold at least 100 BTC, which is the highest level since July 2022. The previous one-month high of 15,932 was observed on 26 August. During the first half of...
Bitcoin Depot Announces $885M SPAC Nasdaq Plans
The US fintech company and Bitcoin ATM operator, Bitcoin Depot has announced its intention to list on the Nasdaq exchange. In addition, the company has agreed to merge with Nasdaq-listed SPAC company, GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM). The combined entity will be valued at $885M. Enterprise Value. As part...
MAS MD Confirms Singapore’s Plan to Curb Retail Crypto Leverage
The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Managing Director, Ravi Menon, confirmed in a speech on Monday that the regulator is considering bringing customer suitability tests for crypto trading and banning the use of leverage and credit facilities for retail traders. “But banning retail access to cryptocurrencies is not likely to...
Crypto Investment Products Volume Hits 'Lowest since October 2020'
Volumes in digital asset investment products remained very low and generated US$901 million last week, which is the lowest since October 2020. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows reports from CoinShares, as shared with Finance Magnates. According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Bitcoin Hash Rate Touches the Highest Level in 2 Months
Bitcoin mining has always been one of the hottest topics in the crypto ecosystem because of the energy usage in its mining operations. While BTC’s mining difficulty has decreased in the past few months, its hash rate has climbed. According to the data published by Blockchain.com, the total Bitcoin...
Atompix: Most Innovative Trading Platform For 2022
Retail clients have come to demand more from trading platforms in recent years, coinciding with the depth of assets on offer and other functionality. Not surprisingly, this has created a premium for brokers to keep pace, paving the way for a larger emphasis on technology, support, and other attributes. At...
ETH Network Profitability Dips Sharply
The second-most valuable digital currency, Ethereum (ETH) has witnessed a sharp decline in profitability across its network after the crypto asset lost almost 30% of its value within the past two weeks. According to Glassnode, an on-chain analytics platform, the total number of ETH addresses in profit touched 47.5 million on Tuesday, which is the lowest level in one month.
Virtuzone Forms Strategic Partnership with Binance
One of the leading providers of corporate and business formation services in UAE, Virtuzone confirmed today that it has developed a strategic partnership with the crypto giant, Binance. Virtuzone is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for businesses set up through Binance Pay. UAE is one of the biggest crypto markets in...
What Recession? These 8 Budgeting Strategies Will Relieve Your Wallet From Economic Pressures
Sometimes it seems as though there is no end in sight when it comes to rising costs of living and growing inflation percentages. Rather than stress out about dwindling savings and increased credit...
Russia Shuts Off Nord Stream 1 Pipeline on Short Notice—Again
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies heating gas from Russia to Europe is shutting down for maintenance—again—causing concern that the region won’t be able to stockpile enough supplies to stay warm through winter. International leaders and energy officials believe that Russia is weaponizing its energy supplies in retaliation for European sanctions over the war in Ukraine. Those sanctions included the cancelation of the pipeline’s successor, the Nord Stream 2. Russia is Europe’s primary gas supplier, typically shipping 170 million cubic meters of gas per day to Germany through the pipeline, but Russia has slowly been cutting off areas of Europe and drastically decreasing output since the war began. In May, Gazprom, the state-run company that owns the pipeline, cut off supply to Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, then reduced its output to the rest of the continent by a whopping 75 percent. In July, Gazprom shut down the pipeline for 10 days, claiming maintenance issues, before halving its deliveries again.Read it at The Guardian
