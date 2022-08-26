ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmetsburg, IA

Comments / 0

Related
stormlakeradio.com

Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa

An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
kiwaradio.com

Two From Mississippi Face Several Charges After Incident In Paullina Area

Paullina, Iowa — Two men from Mississippi face several charges after an incident in the Paullina area on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies was on routine patrol in Paullina when they observed a red Ford F-250 pickup accelerate in an aggressive manner on Highway 10 in front of the Casey’s convenience store. They tell us the driver turned south on Redwing Avenue and again accelerated in an aggressive manner and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.
Sioux City Journal

Machine shop frame collapses in Larrabee

LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
LARRABEE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Emmetsburg, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Emmetsburg, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
KIMT

Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
FOREST CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners

A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dunlap
nwestiowa.com

Men found with stolen handgun, meth, pot

PAULLINA—Two Laurel, MS, men were arrested following a traffic stop about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Paullina. The arrest of 21-year-old Jon David Montesdeoca and 26-year-old Eduardo Murrieta Cordova stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Ford F-250 pickup Montesdeoca was driving erratically in Paullina, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy