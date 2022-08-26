ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

claremont-courier.com

Bear makes it to his Claremont ‘forever home’

Bear, the former stray from Hazelhurst, Mississippi we wrote about last month, arrived in Claremont Thursday. He’s pictured here with his adopted dad, Will Ouellette, 19, shortly after his arrival. To read Bear’s story, search “Stray” on our website. Photo/courtesy Nicole Ouellette.
CLAREMONT, CA
idesignarch.com

Classic Spanish Colonial Revival Home in the Desert

This elegant home in La Quinta, California is an architecturally-authentic Spanish Revival style desert residence. Designed by South Coast Architects, the property blends traditional detailing with modern features. The interior design is reminiscent of old-world Spain. The Great Room with a limestone fireplace is accompanied by a Bar Lounge. There...
LA QUINTA, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Canyon Lake, CA
Orange County Business Journal

First OC JOEY Restaurant to Open at Fashion Island

Newport Beach’s luxury shopping center, Fashion Island, will be the site for Vancouver-based Joey Restaurant Group’s first Orange County location. Named Joey Newport Beach, the restaurant will mark the group’s fourth location in California. The dining room will seat 205 with an open patio for another 109...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

From Wiener Dog Races to German Eats—Here Are 6 Reasons to Attend Rocktoberfest at Old World in Huntington Beach

With summer coming to an end, there’s no better way to kick off fall than with Old World’s Rocktoberfest. Located in Huntington Beach, Old World is a family favorite for its authentic German cuisine, quaint collection of boutiques and massive Biergarten. This September, Old World is hosting Rocktoberfest, which will feature cover artists and tribute bands covering classics like Pink Floyd and other ‘80s legends paired with curated concert menus and a hefty selection of imported beer and wine. In addition, Old World’s popular wiener dog races will commence this September, where you’ll have the pleasure of watching some of the zippiest dachshunds in Orange County. So whether you are hankering for some Bavarian bites or must see the “Running of the Wieners,” visiting Old World is a must this fall! Huntington Beach Rocktoberfest.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley philanthropist Patti Grundhofer dies at 54

Patti Grundhofer, one of the Coachella Valley's most prominent philanthropists who donated to dozens of local nonprofits, died Sunday at 54. Grundhofer passed away in her sleep at her Montana home. The cause of death has not been released. The Indian Wells resident and her husband Jack, who died in 2021, made contributions to 25 The post Valley philanthropist Patti Grundhofer dies at 54 appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
Person
Sarah
KTLA.com

More than $2M raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at CHOC Walk

The 30th annual CHOC Walk was transformed into the CHOC Adventure in the Park event Saturday night, and Southern California residents made the special event count. More than $2 million was raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure, money that will go toward health care programs, education and research for SoCal’s kids.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club

A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
COACHELLA, CA
#Baby Boy#Grand Prix
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts

Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 28 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 28 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Germany
Germany
Pets
Pets
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
Eater

Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped

Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
msn.com

12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA

Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
TEMECULA, CA

