Big E offers preview of fair food

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Food is always a highlight at the Big E, from the plethora of fried foods to the classic Big E Bakery cream puff, nothing is left off the menu across the 175-acre fairgrounds.

This year, at the annual media tasting near the Carriage House on Thursday, diversity was spotlighted in an array of flavors, from the traditional cream puffs to Lebanese food, to Puerto Rican, to vegan soul food.

“Food itself is entertainment,” Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy said. “These folks come out and create amazing restaurant quality food. If you roll back the clock 20 years and you thought about what you ate on the fairgrounds, it doesn’t compare to what we see here on display. We have a lot of healthy opportunities … and obviously all fried what you can imagine.