ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluvanna County, VA

Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQbk8_0hWSzHYw00

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.

According to Virginia Lottery, Sherod Hawkins went into the Fas Mart on Crofton Place on a Friday evening looking for cigars and decided to buy a Payday Bonus scratch-off ticket. Payday Bonus prizes range from $20 to $500,000 and according to VALottery.com, the chances of winning the top prize are one in 1,672,800.

‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery

When Hawkins returned to his car and saw he had won the top prize, he was in disbelief.

“I thought, ‘Wait a minute, this can’t be right!'” he said.

Hawkins, who works in information technology, said he plans to use the money to take care of his family and help his father retire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 10

Related
NBC12

Raising Cane’s opening 2 locations in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to open two locations in Chesterfield County this fall. The first location will open up in late fall in Chester at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway, followed by another opening at 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In preparations for the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Palmyra man claims top prize in scratcher game

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Palmyra has won the top prize from a Virginia Lottery scratcher ticket. According to a release, Sharod Hawkins bought a Payday Bonus ticket at the Fas Mart on Crofton Place last week. Payday Bonus features prizes that range from $20 to...
PALMYRA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Palmyra, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Manassas, VA
County
Fluvanna County, VA
Fluvanna County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#Cigars#The Fas Mart#Crofton Place#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC 29 News

Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Federal fugitive from Omaha fatally shot by police in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

RIC to host job fair Sept. 15

Richmond International Airport will be the site of a job fair Sept. 15, at which a number of airport tenants will be providing information about vacant positions. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ivor Massey Administration Building at 5707 Huntsman Road, Sandston. Full-...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

The $800,000 fight to save a disappearing Virginia island

Cedar Island is a small strip of marsh and sand that shields part of the Eastern Shore from the brunt of Atlantic storms. Today, it's home to an unassuming nature preserve that supports the shore's native seabird population. However, once, it was at the center of a controversial housing development that has since slipped beneath the waves.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy