Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.

According to Virginia Lottery, Sherod Hawkins went into the Fas Mart on Crofton Place on a Friday evening looking for cigars and decided to buy a Payday Bonus scratch-off ticket. Payday Bonus prizes range from $20 to $500,000 and according to VALottery.com, the chances of winning the top prize are one in 1,672,800.

When Hawkins returned to his car and saw he had won the top prize, he was in disbelief.

“I thought, ‘Wait a minute, this can’t be right!'” he said.

Hawkins, who works in information technology, said he plans to use the money to take care of his family and help his father retire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.