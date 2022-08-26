ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annville, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annville, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Annville, PA
Education
lebtown.com

Quentin Riding Club officially disbands

The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
Daily Voice

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon Valley College#Donor Advised Fund#Global Study#The Bishop Fund#Queens University#Vanguard Charitable
fox40jackson.com

Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
PennLive.com

Ocean State Job Lot takes over half of former Kmart store

A Rhode Island discount chain is taking over about half of a former Kmart store in Lancaster County. Ocean State Job Lot opened last week in the Kendig Square Shopping Center at 2600 Willow Street Pike North in East Lampeter Township. The store occupies 43,272 square feet of the total 87,671 square foot space. Ocean State Job Lot will lease out the remaining 44,399 square feet.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State lawmakers' base salary could jump to six figures unless vote to freeze is set

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has one of the largest state legislatures in the nation, and one of the most expensive. A cost-of-living pay raise set for December could boost lawmakers' base pay into the six figures. How much is your state representative or senator in Harrisburg worth? How about $103,800 a year, a nearly nine percent pay hike over this year. With an automatic cost-of-living increase set to take effect on Dec. 1, that could be the base pay of state lawmakers unless they freeze their pay as they did in 2020 during COVID. State Sen. Jay Costa, the Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy