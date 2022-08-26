Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
abc27.com
Despite event approval, Satanic Temple still suing Northern York, ‘and we’re going to win’
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Still no after-school Satan club — at least, not unless a court eventually overturns that decision — but The Satanic Temple can hold a one-time back-to-school event in Northern High School’s auditorium. Nice achievement, from the organization’s point of view?
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Lebanon
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Lebanon, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lebtown.com
Quentin Riding Club officially disbands
The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District
The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
Penn State Health’s new hospital, and other medical-related projects planned for central Pa.
Penn State Health has completed construction on the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center at State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The hospital expects to open on Oct. 3. The 341,000-square-foot, six-story medical center will include 132 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, various...
Central Pa. winery pairs with new ‘good cause’ for its annual fall bash
Sarah Haines can recall the original idea behind Grandview Vineyard’s fall bash. It was a way for the Lancaster County winery to draw people together with music, food and, of course, wine. For the first few years, that music was strictly bluegrass, “and we enjoyed getting to know our members and customers through this event,” she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Attorney: Families of Middletown hazing victims hope to work with district to prevent other incidents
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The families of athletes on Middletown Area High School's football team who say they were hazed now have legal representation. One of the attorneys said the families are hoping to work with the district to prevent any other hazing incidents like the ones that led to the football season being canceled.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Lancaster
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Lancaster, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox40jackson.com
Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
3 warehouses totaling 2 million square feet proposed for former farm near Carlisle Pike
Land that was once home to a beloved Cumberland County horse farm is finally being developed. Three warehouses totaling close to 2 million square feet of space have been proposed for the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hershey Med president leaves job; national search for replacement planned
Deborah Berini has left her job as president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. A brief statement from Penn State Health on Monday gives no reason for her departure, and a spokeswoman said she would provide no further information. Deborah Addo, the executive vice president and chief...
Mid-Penn Matchups: Camp Hill at York Catholic (9/2/22)
Camp Hill (1-0) at York Catholic (1-0) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Ocean State Job Lot takes over half of former Kmart store
A Rhode Island discount chain is taking over about half of a former Kmart store in Lancaster County. Ocean State Job Lot opened last week in the Kendig Square Shopping Center at 2600 Willow Street Pike North in East Lampeter Township. The store occupies 43,272 square feet of the total 87,671 square foot space. Ocean State Job Lot will lease out the remaining 44,399 square feet.
State lawmakers' base salary could jump to six figures unless vote to freeze is set
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has one of the largest state legislatures in the nation, and one of the most expensive. A cost-of-living pay raise set for December could boost lawmakers' base pay into the six figures. How much is your state representative or senator in Harrisburg worth? How about $103,800 a year, a nearly nine percent pay hike over this year. With an automatic cost-of-living increase set to take effect on Dec. 1, that could be the base pay of state lawmakers unless they freeze their pay as they did in 2020 during COVID. State Sen. Jay Costa, the Senate...
PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care...
echo-pilot.com
This Central PA pretzel maker sold 20K+ on QVC. Which local soft pretzel is your favorite?
Philip Given and Jordan Pfautz, co-owners of The Pretzel Co. in York, recently branched out and scored big. Given and Pfautz brought their pretzels to QVC on Aug. 24 and, according to a Facebook post from Pfautz, "sold 20,000 pretzels on QVC in 5 minutes." The Pretzel Co. is offering...
abc27.com
York sewer system gets new owner, how to pay your bill
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends. Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1