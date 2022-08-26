HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has one of the largest state legislatures in the nation, and one of the most expensive. A cost-of-living pay raise set for December could boost lawmakers' base pay into the six figures. How much is your state representative or senator in Harrisburg worth? How about $103,800 a year, a nearly nine percent pay hike over this year. With an automatic cost-of-living increase set to take effect on Dec. 1, that could be the base pay of state lawmakers unless they freeze their pay as they did in 2020 during COVID. State Sen. Jay Costa, the Senate...

