Suspect Nabbed For Robbery At Mall In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A man was arrested following his involvement in an alleged shoplifting incident that turned into a robbery at a mall in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. in Trumbull at the Westfield Trumbull Mall.

Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Bridgeport, was spotted by JCPenney security selecting various pieces of merchandise where he concealed the items under his oversized clothing, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police Department.

Security personnel attempted to apprehend Mcintosh who was cooperative at first but then became aggressive toward security, Weir said.

As security approached Mcintosh, he reached for his hip where he grabbed a knife and flipped open the blade causing security to step back, police said.

Mcintosh then threw the merchandise at the security officer, and left the scene where he eventually ran down Madison Avenue, Weir added.

Mcintosh was later located by Trumbull police and taken into custody and identified by JCPenney's security, police said.

He was charged with robbery and larceny and held on a $10,000 bond.

Mcintosh also had an outstanding arrest warrant for his involvement in shoplifting at the Westfield Trumbull Mall Target store that occurred in June, where he allegedly stole merchandise and left the scene, Weir said.

He was charged with larceny and held on an additional $500 bond.

Mcintosh was given a court date of Wednesday, Sept. 7.

There were no injuries in either of the incidents.

