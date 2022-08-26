ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thatssotampa.com

The Mav brings a sky deck, rooftop pool lounge to downtown Tampa

The Mav, a new 19-story multi-family development will be ready to welcome residents in October 2022. Tampa is ranked as one of the top cities to live in the US, and one of the top pet-friendly cities in America. Our city ranks high for walkability courtesy of Bayshore Boulevard and the Tampa Riverwalk, and is always bristling with new foodie hubs to check out. The Mav puts residences at the heart of growth, fun, and flavor in the city. The development, located at the corner of E. Twiggs and Channelside Drive, celebrated its topping out ceremony back in the spring of 2022.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

National sensation Shrek Rave brings the Ogre from the Swamp to Tampa this December

Ogres are like onions, they…go to raves. That’s the quote, right? From classic fairytale, to Dreamworks sensation, to Universal immersive ride, to rave theme, the journey of Shrek through pop culture has been a wild one. Side note: there’s also a Shrek Burlesque Show that has taken the globe by storm. Alexa, play “All Star” by Smashmouth. On December 2, everyone can celebrate that “cool is dead” and dance because “who cares?” during the Shrek Rave at The Orpheum in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

40-acre Gas Worx development will connect Ybor City and Water Street Tampa

Gas Worx is set to be one of the largest mixed use developments in the city, and it will provide a vital connection between Ybor City and the Water Street Tampa neighborhoods. Current plans detail a community featuring nearly 5,000 new residences, and nearly 150,000-square-feet of retail development. Plans also call for uptown 500,000 square feet of office space. Developers are set to include 325 affordable housing units, as well.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Water Street Tampa signs 10,000-square-foot lease with North Trust Corporation

Water Street Tampa just hooked a big fish, and continues the neighborhoods growth as a hub for the arts, business, and food lovers alike. Tampa-based real estate development firm Strategic Property Partners, LLC announced the signing of a new office lease at Thousand & One in Water Street Tampa, the mixed-use development that has transformed the city’s downtown and waterfront. Northern Trust Corporation, a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services, has committed to leasing more than 10,000 square feet on the ninth floor of the new trophy office tower in Downtown Tampa and expects to move into the building in the coming months.
TAMPA, FL

