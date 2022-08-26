The Mav, a new 19-story multi-family development will be ready to welcome residents in October 2022. Tampa is ranked as one of the top cities to live in the US, and one of the top pet-friendly cities in America. Our city ranks high for walkability courtesy of Bayshore Boulevard and the Tampa Riverwalk, and is always bristling with new foodie hubs to check out. The Mav puts residences at the heart of growth, fun, and flavor in the city. The development, located at the corner of E. Twiggs and Channelside Drive, celebrated its topping out ceremony back in the spring of 2022.

