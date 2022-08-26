Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Genetic study of immortal jellyfish may help explain its longevity
A team of researchers at Universidad de Oviedo in Spain reports findings that could explain how the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii is able to live, at least in theory, forever. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes sequencing the genome of the jellyfish and a close mortal relative to see if they could spot pertinent differences.
Phys.org
Signs of saturation emerge from particle collisions at RHIC
Nuclear physicists studying particle collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC)—a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science user facility at DOE's Brookhaven National Laboratory—have new evidence that particles called gluons reach a steady "saturated" state inside the speeding ions. The evidence is suppression of back-to-back pairs of particles emerging from collisions between protons and heavier ions (the nuclei of atoms), as tracked by RHIC's STAR detector. In a paper just published in Physical Review Letters, the STAR collaboration shows that the bigger the nucleus the proton collides with, the larger the suppression in this key signature, as predicted by theoretical models of gluon saturation.
Phys.org
Juicy research unearths new genome within the tomato family
Hidden beneath the delicate, red skin and juicy flesh of a tomato is a wealth of nutrients and genetic makeup. With recent research on the first genome of a species in the tomatillo tribe (part of the tomato family), we now have a better idea of how this vital plant family came to be.
Phys.org
New way found to turn number seven plastic into valuable products
A method to convert a commonly thrown-away plastic to a resin used in 3D-printing could allow for making better use of plastic waste. A team of Washington State University researchers developed a simple and efficient way to convert polylactic acid (PLA), a bio-based plastic used in products such as filament, plastic silverware and food packaging to a high-quality resin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Simple technique ushers in long-sought class of semiconductors
Breakthroughs in modern microelectronics depend on understanding and manipulating the movement of electrons in metal. Reducing the thickness of metal sheets to the order of nanometers can enable exquisite control over how the metal's electrons move. By doing so, one can impart properties that aren't seen in bulk metals, such as ultrafast conduction of electricity. Now, researchers from Osaka University and collaborating partners have synthesized a novel class of nanostructured superlattices. This study enables an unusually high degree of control over the movement of electrons within metal semiconductors, which promises to enhance the functionality of everyday technologies.
Phys.org
Study finds climate change is waking bumblebees earlier from winter hibernation, putting the species at risk
New research from the University of Ottawa has found the earlier arrival of spring in parts of North America negatively impacts bumblebee survival, which could potentially threaten bee-pollinated agricultural crops and other plant sources. Published in Biological Conservation, this paper is among the first to study climate change's influence on...
Phys.org
Key to growing natural tissue for female reproductive system reconstruction unlocked
Researchers have developed a ground-breaking technology to culture natural tissue from female fetal fallopian tubes and uteri, potentially paving the way to help women born with reproductive abnormalities to attain normal function through the growth of their own cells. One of the fascinating events in human development is the transformation...
Phys.org
Harnessing the power of saffron color for food and future therapeutics
Saffron is the world's most expensive spice. Usually obtained from the stigma of Crocus sativa flowers, it takes 150,000–200,000 flowers to produce one kilogram of saffron. Now, KAUST researchers have found a way to use a common garden plant to produce saffron's active ingredient, a compound with important therapeutic and food industry applications.
Phys.org
Medieval mass burial shows centuries-earlier origin of Ashkenazi genetic bottleneck
In 2004, construction workers in Norwich, U.K., unearthed human skeletal remains that led to a historical mystery—at least 17 bodies at the bottom of a medieval well. Using archaeological records, historical documents, and ancient DNA, British researchers have now identified the individuals to be a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have fallen victim to antisemitic violence during the 12th century. Their findings, presented on August 30 in the journal Current Biology, shed new light on Jewish medical history in Europe.
Phys.org
'Naturally insulating' material emits pulses of superfluorescent light at room temperature
Researchers looking to synthesize a brighter and more stable nanoparticle for optical applications found that their creation instead exhibited a more surprising property: bursts of superfluorescence that occurred at both room temperature and regular intervals. The work could lead to the development of faster microchips, neurosensors, or materials for use in quantum computing applications, as well as a number of biological studies.
Phys.org
New model that examines materials at mesoscale may be bridge to next-gen devices
A newly developed model may serve as a bridge between quantum mechanical calculations at the atomic scale and devices that could enable next-generation quantum technologies, according to a team of Penn State researchers. "We established a new computational model for understanding the dynamics of simultaneous structural and electronic processes in...
Phys.org
Peering into mirror nuclei, physicists see unexpected pairings
The atomic nucleus is a busy place. Its constituent protons and neutrons occasionally collide, and briefly fly apart with high momentum before snapping back together like the two ends of a stretched rubber band. Using a new technique, physicists studying these energetic collisions in light nuclei found something surprising: protons collide with their fellow protons and neutrons with their fellow neutrons more often than expected.
Phys.org
Archaeology and ecology combined paint a fuller picture of past human-nature relationships
For decades now, archaeologists wielded the tools of their trade to unearth clues about past peoples, while ecologists have sought to understand current ecosystems. But these well-established scientific disciplines tend to neglect the important question of how humans and nature interacted and shaped each other across different places and through time. An emerging field called archaeoecology can fill that knowledge gap and offer insights into how to solve today's sustainability challenges, but first, it must be clearly defined. A new paper by SFI Complexity Fellow Stefani Crabtree and Jennifer Dunne, SFI's Vice President for Science, lays out the first comprehensive definition of archaeoecology and calls for more research in this nascent but important field.
Phys.org
New aquaculture technology can help ease the global food crisis with 'enriched seaweed'
Researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research Institute in Haifa have developed an innovative technology that enables the growth of "enriched seaweed" infused with nutrients, proteins, dietary fiber, and minerals for human and animal needs. According to the researchers, the state-of-the-art technology significantly increases the...
Phys.org
Novel technology to improve the high permselectivity and anti-biofouling properties of RO membranes
Reverse osmosis (RO) has attracted wide attention for its extensive applicability in brackish water and seawater desalination. Thin-film composite (TFC) polyamide (PA) RO membranes consisting of a dense separating layer and a porous support layer have been the leading products of this field. However, relatively low permeability-selectivity of PA RO membrane and membrane fouling of TFC RO membrane limit the widespread applicability of TFC PA RO membranes.
Phys.org
Elemental research: Scientists apply boron to tungsten components in fusion facilities
What is the connection between boron, an element in a common household cleaner, and tokamaks, ring-shaped fusion facilities that heat fuel to million-degree temperatures? Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have conducted research showing that a PPPL-developed powder dropper can successfully drop boron powder into high-temperature plasma within tokamaks that have parts made of a heat-resistant material known as tungsten. Scientists want to confirm they can use this process to apply boron to tungsten parts because bare tungsten walls can hurt plasma performance if the plasma damages the tungsten.
Phys.org
A new discovery shows major flowering plants are 150 million years older than previously thought
A major group of flowering plants that are still around today, emerged 150 million years earlier than previously thought, according to a new study published today in Trends in Plant Science. This means flowering plants were around some 50 million years before the dinosaurs. The plants in question are known...
Phys.org
Examining the effects of global shocks on the evolution of an interconnected world
Disasters don't read border signs or follow speed limits. Solutions shouldn't, either. In this week's international journal Ambio, two sustainability scholars at Michigan State University (MSU) outline how today's catastrophes—pandemics, wars, natural disasters—play out differently in the modern world, with effects often reverberating farther and faster than their historic counterparts. Understanding the true impacts both near the source and across the world—and often months or years later, will be crucial.
Phys.org
Shape of coronavirus affects its transmission, study finds
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, images of the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, have been seared in our minds. But the way we picture the virus, typically as a sphere with spikes, is not strictly accurate. Microscope images of infected tissues have revealed that coronavirus particles are actually ellipsoidal, displaying a wide variety of squashed and elongated shapes.
Phys.org
'Micro-breaks' from tasks show promise in boosting well-being
A review of 22 previously published studies suggests that taking micro-breaks—discontinuing a task for periods of 10 minutes or less—is generally associated with reduced fatigue and increased vigor. Patricia Albulescu of the West University of Timioara, Romania, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on August 31, 2022.
