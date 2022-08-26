ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Set to Play in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Final Preseason Game on Saturday in Indianapolis

By Bryan Fyalkowski
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbH4W_0hWSyrrX00

By the time the third preseason game comes around, NFL veterans do not even play. They are already warmed up enough for the season and do not want to risk injury. But for Tom Brady – having missed almost two weeks in August due to … “personal things” – he needs some practice runs before the regular season.

Brady will play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ final exhibition contest this coming Saturday, August 27 against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Todd Bowles explained on Thursday that all healthy players will play, in large part because he wants the quarterback and the offensive line to work on in-game chemistry.

On August 11, Bowles addressed the media to announce that Brady would be away from the team to handle “personal things.” The head coach said he expected Brady to return sometime soon after Tampa Bay’s second preseason game on Saturday, August 20.

Despite the worriers out there, that timeline turned out to be spot-on.

Tampa Bay Offense Struggles During Tom Brady’s Time Away

Pro Football Network got in touch with sources to confirm why Tom Brady took his excused leave. It was a bit more boring than some theories out there.

“League sources indicated that Brady’s time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort. Primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen,” Aaron Wilson wrote on the site. “His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football. There was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons.”

After a 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the first exhibition game, the Tampa Bay offense put up only 174 yards and fell to Tennessee by a score of 13-3 this past weekend. Against Miami, the Buccaneers out-gained the Dolphins 389-to-242, but had two turnovers that ended up being the difference.

The team’s regular-season opener is a Sunday Night Football matchup on September 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Steve White, Former Bucs Defensive End, Dead at Age 48

On Tuesday, former NFL defensive end Steve White passed away after doctors recently diagnosed him with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In April, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets player revealed that he needed a bone marrow transplant. White died at 48 years old. White played in the NFL...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan

Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Will Season 5 Be As Sad as Season 4?

Season 4 of The Conners was a pretty bleak outing for a TV sitcom, leaving fans wondering if more grief is in store for season 5. The comedy series has been known to tackle heavy topics like addiction, unemployment, and poverty. Though it shares DNA with classic sitcoms of a bygone era, the show is blue-collared and grounded. However, season 4 of the series went even darker than in previous years.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online

Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Raises Eyebrows With Vacation Pic of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is apparently getting a little cheeky in her comments regarding this picture of her husband, Mark Consuelos. As you can tell, Conseulos has his hat placed in an interesting spot. If you check out what Ripa wrote in the caption area, then you can read between the lines. Obviously, there is some humor going on here as well. Now, this photo might or might not make an appearance on Ripa’s morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dolphins#American Football
Outsider.com

This 55,000-Year-Old Bison Found in the Alaskan Tundra Was Preserved Well Enough to Be Eaten

It’s a tale that spans the ages, moving across not only the decades following a historical once-in-a-lifetime meal but all the way back to the ice age…55,000 years ago to be (almost) exact. 1n 1979, gold miners discovered the mummified remains of a bison that has now been called “Blue Babe.” This amazing find was unearthed in the Alaskan Tundra and is estimated to be about 55,000 years old. However, this amazing mummified bison could be even older…after all, radiocarbon dating tools can’t measure any further back than that.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator

Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
MADISON, MS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

552K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy