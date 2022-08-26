ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin football: Three takeaways from fall camp for the defense

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOynd_0hWSyTsD00

Three storylines that emerged from fall camp on the Wisconsin Badgers defense.

The Wisconsin Badgers defense is reloading after losing the majority of the starters from their top-ranked defense last season. While no longer having talented playmakers like Leo Chenal, Jack Sanborn, Faion Hicks, and others is not ideal, it does open the door for some of Wisconsin's young players to step up in 2022.

After taking part in a critical fall camp this August, the Wisconsin football team is now just over a week away from their first game on September 3 against Illinois State. Local reporters had the chance to see four full practices over the past three weeks, and there were plenty of takeaways from the action.

Here are three takeaways from fall camp for the offense:

Inside linebacker rotation still up in the air

One of the more interesting position battles in fall camp was at inside linebacker. The Badgers entered August with a new position coach and multiple quality candidates pushing to replace Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn.

After all four practices available to media members, I still think there is uncertainty about which two players will get the first snaps against Illinois State.

Wisconsin rotated five different candidates with the first-team defense throughout camp, which continued this past Sunday .

The five players who earned first-team reps were:

  • Tate Grass
  • Maema Njongmeta
  • Jordan Turner
  • Jake Chaney
  • Bryan Sanborn

Media members saw the Badgers utilize several different combinations in practice, and I would not be shocked to see the team rotate players regularly in the season opener to help further inform a final decision.

Grass and Njongmeta are the most experienced players, while Turner and Chaney might possess the highest ceilings based on their athletic ability and speed. Redshirt freshman Bryan Sanborn joined the race later in fall camp and has also emerged as a viable option after flashing in multiple practices.

At this point, I think the inside linebackers are solid. Inside linebacker is not position group where the team does not feel comfortable with who they have in the room, rather all of the players have played relatively even. We will see if this past week helped bring clarity to the position, but I think there is a good chance that the Badgers have an OR designation on their initial depth chart at each position and play four or five players on September 3.

Defensive line and outside linebacker are stacked

The defensive line and outside linebacker rooms are probably the best position rooms on the defense.

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej has done a phenomenal job of building depth along the d-line, and the Badgers enter the season with two or three deep at each position up front. Nose tackle Keeanu Benton is in the best shape of his life and is one of the team's top leaders, while defensive end Isaiah Mullens is one of the strongest and most consistent players on the defense.

However, the emergence of Rodas Johnson at the other defensive end spot and the strong play of James Thompson Jr. in camp give the Badgers a deep and talented collection of defensive ends to rely on. With younger players like Cade McDonald and Gio Paez also standing out and the prospect of having Isaac Townsend back soon, the defensive line should help keep the Wisconsin front seven great against the run.

At outside linebacker, the group is arguably the best collection of talent on the entire roster. Wisconsin has four or five starter quality players off the edge, and Nick Herbig is one of the top edge rushers in the entire country .

Outside linebackers coach Bobby April will also likely deploy a rotation this season given the level of depth at the position, which should allow Herbig and C.J. Goetz, the two likely starters, to stay fresh.

I think the Badgers will also use the different skill sets that players bring to their advantage, and I would not be surprised to see Goetz and redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson used situationally. Goetz is better against the run, while Peterson brings quickness and twitchiness of the edge as a pass rusher that is probably only surpassed by Herbig.

Kaden Johnson will back up Herbig on the field side of the defense, and T.J. Bollers is another young player that has made the most of more opportunities this year.

The strength of the defense is clearly up front for Wisconsin in my opinion. The talent on the defensive line and outside linebacker should help alleviate the question marks at inside linebacker and allow the defense to maintain the high standard that Jim Leonhard has established in Madison.

Health of secondary will be important to watch

While the depth in the front seven is great, the secondary has been battling some injuries in fall camp.

Assistant coaches Jim Leonhard and Hank Poteat have added a lot of players to the safety room to help make up for the loss of senior Travian Blaylock, who will likely miss the year with a knee injury.

Hunter Wohler and John Torchio are the unquestioned starters at safety , and Utah transfer Kamo'i Latu is probably the No. 3 option for Jim Leonhard based on snaps and ability level. However, after those three, there is a rather steep drop-off. Preston Zachman has stepped up and earned reps with the second-team defense, same with Titus Toler, who was away from football for nearly two years .

An injury to Wohler or Torchio would be a big hit to the defense, as both players have looked really good in fall camp.

At cornerback, Wisconsin has had to play without two of their top four cornerbacks throughout camp. Senior Alexander Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury, while Toledo transfer Justin Clark has been unavailable with an undisclosed injury of his own. Hank Poteat believes Smith is the team's No. 1 cornerback, and Clark was the team's top nickel corner in the spring. The hope is that both players will be back for the opener, but that is not a given.

With those two key contributors out, UCLA transfer Jay Shaw and redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman have taken the No. 1 reps and played well. However, the depth behind them is not as prominent with Max Lofy, another slot defender, out with an injury at times in camp.

The Wisconsin staff has been reluctant to rush Smith back with the hamstring injury because he is a proven commodity. However, depth at the cornerback spot is still something to watch if injuries to Smith and Clark persist into the season.

Walk-on Amaun Williams was the primary nickel corner on Sunday and looked good, but the defense has a much higher ceiling when healthy at cornerback.

If healthy, the secondary could be just as good as a year ago. However, the injury status of the group heading into next week will be worth monitoring.

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
athleticbusiness.com

Stadium Renovation Reflects Evolving Fan Experience Desires

“Tired of Bleachers?” asks the subject line of a July 11 University of Wisconsin athletic department email to its football fan base. By then, the answer among a certain subset of ticket-buyers had already been a resounding “Yes!”. As of late July, just over a month before the...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
State
Utah State
1440 WROK

What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?

As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
JANESVILLE, WI
Q985

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped

MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI

Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
MILTON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Hank Poteat
Person
Ross Kolodziej
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Missing Mukwonago teens found in Benton Harbor, Mich.

BENTON HARBOR, MICH — Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, have been located safe near Benton Harbor, Mich. According to the Benton Township Police Department, Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley, both 14 years old, were located on Saturday, Aug. 27, and are in the process of being reunited with their families.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
nbc15.com

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#College Football#The Wisconsin Badgers
oshkoshexaminer.com

Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison

Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat

TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville gas station robbed at knifepoint

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A knife-wielding suspect is still on the run after a reported robbery at a Janesville gas station Monday morning. According to the Janesville police department, the suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart on 104 E Racine St. at 3:53 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a knife.
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
nbc15.com

Construction set to begin to rebuild US 12/18 , County AB intersection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction is set to begin next week on a $27 million project to rebuild an intersection of US 12/18, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The contract signed by Gov. Tony Evers indicated that a diamond interchange with roundabouts will be placed just east of...
MADISON, WI
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
547
Followers
378
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy