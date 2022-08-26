Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Mayor announces a Pawtucket elementary school will not open on time
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said that Winters Elementary School will not be ready to open on the first day of classes Wednesday. Grebien said Tuesday that a number of health and safety issues still need to be addressed before opening. The mayor was critical of...
johnstonsunrise.net
Tommy’s expands menu
Warwick’s Tommy’s Clam Shack is much more than clams. While the fried clams, clam cakes and clam chowder are all delicious, Tommy’s offers a wide variety of other seafood specials, plus hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken fingers for those fussy kids. Tommy’s Trio drew us to the...
johnstonsunrise.net
Susan Mills to present ‘On the Wings of a Hummingbird’ novel at area libraries
It’s a story of betrayal, gang violence, forgiveness and fleeing to America. Susan Mills, 61, will present her first novel, “On the Wings of a Hummingbird,” at Central Library at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 and William Hall Library at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21. The book...
Pawtucket elementary school’s first day of class delayed
Winters Elementary School will not open as previously planned Wednesday because there are "a number of health and safety items that still need to be addressed," the mayor said.
WPRI
12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight
In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhythm & Roots at Ninigret this weekend
The weather report looks perfect for the Rhythm and Roots Festival at Charlestown’s Ninigret Park this weekend. I’ve got my lawn chair, blanket, iced tea, sunblock, hat and money for some delicious Cajun food, and I am ready to go. Friday night, the festival opens at 5 p.m....
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery is opening its new location, Wright's Creamery, at the new Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.
whatsupnewp.com
Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens on September 2 with a maze that celebrates Field of Dreams
Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opens for the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 at 10 am. The maze this year celebrates Field of Dreams and covers 8 Acres. In the maze are the words health, faith, love, success, and happy. According to Escobar Farms’ website, the maze was designed by Brett Herbst of The Maize.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) City Rededicates Two Renovated Parks
Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan today rededicated two parks in the city’s Flint neighborhood that were renovated using state and Community Development Agency (CDA) funds. The Edmund and Lillian Desmarais Playground off County Street and the Massasoit Cathy Assad Tot Lot on the corner of Quequechan and Wamsutta Streets each sport new playground equipment and surface renovations.
johnstonsunrise.net
A saved man confesses
When Washington Bailey confessed his sins in 1904, it’s possible that God forgave him. But Theodore Andrews did not. Theodore Slocum Andrews lived in Warwick with his wife Sadie (Randall), who he had married in 1889, and their daughter Flora. Theodore worked his way up the ladder of local law enforcement. He was elected police chief in 1902 at a salary of $500 per year, then promoted to deputy sheriff and finally obtained the position of sheriff of Kent County.
iheart.com
New Hopes And Dreams For New School Year In Providence
Schools are back in session today. It will be the first time in about two years where most schools will not require masking. Dr Javier Montanez says that the teachers have spent hundreds of hours growing their skills for the school year, from principals on down. The only real hang-up...
johnstonsunrise.net
Plain White T’s rock the Park Theatre
Built in 1924, the Park Theatre on 848 Park Ave near Rolfe Square in Cranston has had a long history of entertainment. It originally started out as a place to see films while eventually becoming a prime venue to see live music, comedy and theatrical performances. A couple years ago it sadly became dormant, but fortunately a few months ago it reopened to begin a new era for the much loved establishment. One of the first major shows happening at the revitalized Park Theatre are the pop punk act Plain White T’s who’ll be taking the stage on September 2nd at 8pm. Folks might know them from their major hit “Hey There Delilah” that topped the charts back in 2007.
Atlas Obscura
'The Wave'
While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
Well Known ‘Conjuring’ House Near Providence, Rhode Island Is Now For Sale
One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is on the market, and this quaint little farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island could conjure up some great opportunities for those interested in the paranormal. The house located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville was made famous by...
ABC6.com
Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence
Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
Turnto10.com
Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job
(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
Remembering Legendary SouthCoast Radio Personality Moe Lauzier
Before there was conservative talk radio as we know it today, there was Moe Lauzier. Moe took to the airwaves to rail against big government and corruption but also made time to talk about his beloved Pawtucket Red Sox, and of course, his family. Family was everything to Moe. Born...
