Popculture
Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Thrillist
Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella
Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
Recall alert: Metal fragments prompt recall of select Market Pantry cookies sold at Target
YORK, Pa. — D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. Inc. on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall of select Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because they may contain metal fragments. The recall, issued in concert with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is limited specifically to the cookies with a...
Pizza sold by major retailers including Kroger recalled due to fears it contains pieces of metal
MORE thank 13,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled after reports of "extraneous materials" found in the product. The Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said there have been consumer complaints reporting metal found in the pizza. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods issued the recall. The Illinois company said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food recall news: Van Law Food Products Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy and Wheat in Product
Food recall news: Van Law Food Products Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy and Wheat in Product. Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens.
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Popculture
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
Popculture
Deli Meats Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens
A popular deli meat product has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens. On Friday, the agency announced that Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio packets were being recalled because they contained milk without listing it on their ingredients. Just one product is included in this recall.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Popculture
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this ice cream that might make you sick
We’ve seen various ice cream recalls involving products containing undeclared ingredients that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. The new H-E-B ice cream recall falls in the same category. The company discovered that its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream contains wheat that’s not listed on the package....
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
AOL Corp
2 people in Florida have died after eating raw oysters: What to know about eating the shellfish
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A man in Pensacola, Florida, died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida Sun...
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass
Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
