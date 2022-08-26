ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
KTEN.com

Suspect pleads guilty to five North Texas bank holdups

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A man accused of robbing more than half a million dollars from five banks in Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Long, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. Long entered...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

State Fair of Texas Announces ‘Big Tex Choice Award' Winners

BEST TASTE — SAVORY. Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevin-Mayes and Josey Mayes. Following the layout of the trendy party plate, the Fried Charcuterie Board is a combination of mozzarella cheese, salami and green apples tossed in olive oil, Italian herbs and balsamic. It is then wrapped and fried in wonton wrapping. Finally, the fried creation is topped with creamy goat cheese and hot honey.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
HEWITT, TX
KHOU

'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
TEXAS STATE
eparisextra.com

Local doctor becomes President of State Oncology Society

Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. He will lead a powerful community of oncologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other multidisciplinary care providers involved in the treatment of patients with cancer throughout Texas. “This is an honor, and a recognition of my efforts to fight for our patients and providers” Prakash said. TxSCO collaborates with other organizations across the state to support its mission of improving patient outcomes and the treatment of cancer in the State of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

81-year-old man killed in Corsicana crash, Texas DPS troopers investigating

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old man. Paulino Herrera Vincente of Palestine died the morning of Aug. 25 after his Impala crashed into a car driven by Christopher Dixon, 24.It happened at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 just 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson Co.The preliminary investigation shows Vincente was traveling north on US 79. Dixon's Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign, then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.Vincente was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct #4. He was transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The investigation is on-going.
CORSICANA, TX
KOCO

Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Deep dive into history: Iconic Battleship Texas is the last ship to survive both world wars

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas has a storied history as the last surviving battleship to serve in both World Wars, a source of pride for those who love it most. "Battleship Texas is one of the most iconic things in Texas, the U.S., the world," Bruce Bramlett with the Battleship Texas Foundation told us. "Talking about the only surviving ship that served in WWI and WWII."
LA PORTE, TX
