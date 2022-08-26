Read full article on original website
Related
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Central & North Texas
"It takes two to make a thing go right!" That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTEN.com
Suspect pleads guilty to five North Texas bank holdups
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A man accused of robbing more than half a million dollars from five banks in Grayson, Fannin and Collin counties has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Long, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. Long entered...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas Announces ‘Big Tex Choice Award' Winners
BEST TASTE — SAVORY. Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevin-Mayes and Josey Mayes. Following the layout of the trendy party plate, the Fried Charcuterie Board is a combination of mozzarella cheese, salami and green apples tossed in olive oil, Italian herbs and balsamic. It is then wrapped and fried in wonton wrapping. Finally, the fried creation is topped with creamy goat cheese and hot honey.
KWTX
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
Rain in the Big Country: Up to 4″ recorded, what’s to come
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It is no secret that the Big Country, along with much of Texas, is in desperate need of rain. Just one look at the Texas drought monitor will illustrate that to you in, quite literal flying colors. Last week, an area of low pressure, which was originally forecasted to bring […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 Investigates: Texas comptroller's seizure sign hangs at Taste Kitchen and Bar's entrance
In a story 13 Investigates has brought you, Eyewitness News cameras captured no business activity when the sign was posted Tuesday.
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
KTSA
Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eparisextra.com
Local doctor becomes President of State Oncology Society
Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. Dr. Sucharu Chris Prakash has been nominated as the President of Texas Society of Clinical Oncology (TxSCO), the largest oncology professional organization in the state. He will lead a powerful community of oncologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other multidisciplinary care providers involved in the treatment of patients with cancer throughout Texas. “This is an honor, and a recognition of my efforts to fight for our patients and providers” Prakash said. TxSCO collaborates with other organizations across the state to support its mission of improving patient outcomes and the treatment of cancer in the State of Texas.
81-year-old man killed in Corsicana crash, Texas DPS troopers investigating
CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old man. Paulino Herrera Vincente of Palestine died the morning of Aug. 25 after his Impala crashed into a car driven by Christopher Dixon, 24.It happened at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 just 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson Co.The preliminary investigation shows Vincente was traveling north on US 79. Dixon's Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign, then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.Vincente was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct #4. He was transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The investigation is on-going.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
KOCO
Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Deep dive into history: Iconic Battleship Texas is the last ship to survive both world wars
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas has a storied history as the last surviving battleship to serve in both World Wars, a source of pride for those who love it most. "Battleship Texas is one of the most iconic things in Texas, the U.S., the world," Bruce Bramlett with the Battleship Texas Foundation told us. "Talking about the only surviving ship that served in WWI and WWII."
AOL Corp
After '1,000-year' storm in Dallas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott chooses not to mention 'climate change'
A day after a “1-in-1,000-year” storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain in Dallas, triggering flash floods that submerged vehicles along a highway and left at least one person dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said that the state is prepared to handle “extreme weather.”
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0