Delaware LIVE News

Class 3A Preseason Super 7 Rankings

Last year the DIAA re-classified football into three groups of schools with Class 3A containing the 11 largest programs from the previous Division I. All 11 qualified for the state tournament as Middletown captured its first title since 2012 with a 28-22 win over Smyrna.  Many feel those two will meet again in this season’s championship game, but there are ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Coshocton Tribune

HS Roundup: New Lex volleyball sweeps Coshocton

COSHOCTON — Visiting New Lexington used strong net play to sweep host Coshocton 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 during Tuesday's Muskingum Valley League Small School Division match. Leaders for Coshocton (2-2, 2-1) were Jalynn West with 20 assists and two blocks, Lindsay Bryant with seven kills and 11 digs, and Kenidi Jackson with six kills...
COSHOCTON, OH

