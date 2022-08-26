Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mortgage applications sunk as interest rates spiked to end August
Mortgage applications dropped last week as interest rates on home loans spiked higher, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). The MBA’s market composite index, which measures mortgage lending among the trade group’s members, fell 3.7 percent last week after seasonal adjustments. The drop came as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 5.8 percent, the highest level since mid-July.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
8 unconventional benefits million-dollar companies use to retain employees, from minimum vacation days to work-from-home care packages
Company benefits should be just as varied as your employees' life stages and values, said the HR expert and leadership coach Sophie Theen.
