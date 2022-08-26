ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

The Hill

Mortgage applications sunk as interest rates spiked to end August

Mortgage applications dropped last week as interest rates on home loans spiked higher, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). The MBA’s market composite index, which measures mortgage lending among the trade group’s members, fell 3.7 percent last week after seasonal adjustments. The drop came as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 5.8 percent, the highest level since mid-July.
