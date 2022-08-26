Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
Apple Insider
Trade in your iPhone, Apple Watch and get a cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With mere days to go before the Sept. 7 Apple Event (and expected iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 announcements), now is the time to lock in thebest Apple trade-in deal for your current device, with exclusive cash bonuses offering up to 10% in extra money on top of competitive trade-in values.
knowtechie.com
JBL’s newest earbuds have a touchscreen on the charging case
JBL just announced its Tour Pro 2 true wireless earbuds. The coolest thing? The 1.45-inch touchscreen on the charging case lets you control some of your phone’s features. That means you can leave your phone in your pocket more. The touchscreen has multiple screens to flick through, from managing your music to adjusting the earbuds’ settings and calls, messages, and social media notifications.
Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your back pocket. From palm-size smartphone chargers to a mini speaker, these gadgets are pretty helpful.
laptopmag.com
Amazon takes up to 61% off SSDs and memory cards — today only
Back to school sales continue this week with early Labor Day deals online. If you want to expand your laptop, tablet, phone or game console storage for less, here's a sale for you. Today, Amazon takes up to 61% off SanDisk Western Digital SSDs and memory card storage (opens in new tab).
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
CNET
Yes, You Can Legally Buy Unclaimed Mail and Packages. We'll Explain How
What happens to those Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never made it to your doorstep? It's a good possibility someone bought them. Items that have been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse -- after months of going unclaimed -- can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
knowtechie.com
Get the Google Pixel 6a right now at Amazon for just $370 (updated)
UPDATE 8/31/2022 6:30 AM ET: The deal has expired, but now the Pixel 6a is down to $399 instead of the previous $370. And if you need more options, there’s always this offer from Best Buy. Google’s Pixel 6a isn’t even a month old yet, but that isn’t stopping...
knowtechie.com
Here’s how much Netflix’s ad-supported tier will cost
Netflix will charge between $7 and $9 for its upcoming ad-supported tier, according to a Bloomberg source with knowledge of the matter. This sum represents a nearly 50 percent discount on the normal ad-free price. Ad spots will average four minutes per hour, with commercials running at the start and middle of programming.
knowtechie.com
Apple VR headset: Release date, features, and price
It’s one of the most open secrets in the tech world that Apple is working on a virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset. Apple hasn’t confirmed this to be true but does consider AR “critically important.”. That could indicate that AR will be more important to Apple as...
knowtechie.com
Apple Watch saves mountain biker after crash
An Apple Watch was pivotal in saving a man’s life after a terrible mountain bike crash earlier this year. Ryan McConnaughey says there’s “no way anybody would have found him” if he didn’t have his Apple Watch. This story starts back in April of this...
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out the Meta Portal for just $50
We hate to say it, but Meta finally made something useful with Meta Portal. And if you’re looking to add one to your home, Best Buy has it down to just $50. It previously sold for $179. For those who don’t know, Meta Portal is a smart video calling...
protocol.com
The PC is entering a dark era
Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
With iPhone 14, Apple could beat everyone to the satellite smartphone
When did satellite-capable phones and watches get so hot? First T-Mobile and Starlink enter a tech partnership to bring satellite connectivity to just about any T-Mobile 5G phone. Then rumors crop up that Apple is looking to bring some satellite capabilities (opens in new tab) to the iPhone 14, which most expect to launch next week on September 7. Those new communication platform abilities even extend, possibly, to the Apple Watch 8 (opens in new tab).
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 may gain 30W fast charging
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The rumors are based on reports that an unnamed charger brand is allegedly sending out 30W iPhone 14 adapters to the media for early access and review. This company believes Apple will be advertising 30W charging as a feature of the iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
According to multiple reports and surveys, Android users are now more likely to switch to using an iPhone than they've ever been before... One report says that 25% of US users already consider switching to iPhone, and another survey says that Android is losing more and more users, as the beloved OS has gone from 77.32% market share to 69.74% in just four years, of course, thanks to people switching to iOS (iPhone). In fact, Apple even made a special "Switching to iPhone" video that answers frequently asked questions and preps Android users for a switch to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.
knowtechie.com
Snapchat now has its own ‘dual-camera’ feature similar to BeReal
Dual-camera recording is the current hotness on video-sharing apps. Now, the often-copied Snapchat has added its own Dual Recording feature to the app. Snapchat first showed off the new feature at its Partner Summit event in April this year. It’s the first part of the suite of tools that Snapchat calls “Director Mode.”
technewstoday.com
How to Check Browsing History on Wi-Fi Router
With the diverse collection of materials on the internet, it becomes imperative to monitor internet activity, especially if you are a parent. While you may be familiar with checking the browsing history from the web browser, users can easily clear the traces of their online activity from the browser and stay clean.
Apple 'secures satellite internet partner' to beam connections to users of its upcoming iPhone 14, meaning they'll be able to use phone in remote areas that didn't previously have any signal
Apple is said to have secured an internet satellite company to provide users of its upcoming iPhone 14 with connectivity no matter where they are in the world. If the claims are true, then iOS users can exchange calls and text messages in remote areas, which is similar to Elon Musk's and T-Mobiles announcement last week that is using SpaceX's Starlink internet.
knowtechie.com
How SRT streaming works: the technical details
SRT streaming is a technology used to deliver video content over the internet. It is a newer technology in the video streaming industry. But it is quickly gaining popularity because it provides high-quality video with low latency. Though it is a unique technology, the concepts behind SRT streaming are not new.
