Rocky River Historical Society invites community’s churches to share their stories: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Churches are an important part of any community. The Rocky River Historical Society recognizes that and is offering the faith communities in the city an opportunity to present information about themselves during a special program at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Beach School Auditorium, 1101 Morewood Parkway, Rocky River. Enter off Detroit Road. The auditorium is handicap accessible.
Greek Festival returns to Kamm’s Corners this weekend: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There will be plenty of singing, dancing and eating in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood this weekend as the Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival returns to the George Varouh Cretan Club of Cleveland, 3853 W. 168th St. in Cleveland. The festival runs from 3 to 11 p.m....
Celebrate all things powdered sugar with September’s Sweet Stroll bakery crawl
PARMA, Ohio -- Considering that Parma is already known for its popular wintertime Paczki Day, the notion of holding a bakery crawl makes all the sense in the world. That’s why Young Professionals of Parma is spending the month of September holding the Parma area’s first Sweet Stroll.
Hungarian Festival offers food, music, folk dance lessons and more: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio -- The 66th Hungarian Festival, Ohio’s largest Hungarian festival, will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 4) at German Central Park, 7863 York Road in Parma. The event is presented by the American Hungarian Friends of Scouting and will feature plenty of food,...
Plum serves up noodles and sushi in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Plum Asian Fare & Sushi celebrated its official red ribbon-cutting Tuesday (Aug. 23) in its new location in The Landings, 32730 Walker Road. The interior of the new business is colorful and inviting. Be prepared to scour an extensive menu that includes gluten-free options.
Man steals date’s phone, shows gun outside hotel: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 12:35 p.m. Aug. 24, a Cleveland man, 46, met a woman he had come to know through a dating app at the Aloft Hotel, 1010 Eaton Blvd. The man argued with the woman, 38, of Indianapolis, then punched her and took her cell phone. The woman attempted to retrieve her phone as the two exited the building.
Fearing displacement, Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park residents form union, demand to stay
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Facing a possible exodus from their long-time homes, residents of a lakefront mobile home park in North Collinwood have formed a tenant union and are demanding to stay in place. And if they are forced to leave, residents are demanding ample time for planning -- and compensation for the homes they may lose.
North Coast Wine Club to bottle Pinot Noir this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The North Coast Wine Club’s next bottling session is Wednesday, Sept. 7. The club will bottle about 50 cases of Grand River Pinot Noir at 1 p.m. Club members should be around until 5 p.m. Other bottling dates are in the works for September. New...
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
No warm greeting for woman checking on man’s welfare: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman said Aug. 23 that she checked on a man lying down in the outfield of a ball field at St. Francis School. In return, he gave her the middle finger and yelled obscenities at her. Officers located and identified the 53-year-old Mayfield Heights man. He was advised against...
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
Whoa! Dough, breweries’ dinner collaboration, 2-restaurant event – 5-minute WTAM food-drink chat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Whoa! Dough, The Last Page and Flour restaurants, Lock 15 Brewing and Royal Docks Brewing Co. all make our 5-minute food-drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills. Whoa! Dough lands on American Airlines flights. Whoa! Dough is a Northeast Ohio-based company whose creator, Todd Goldstein, sought...
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
Mystery driver dumps trash at Pearl Road market: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police reviewed video evidence of littering at Sleepy Hollow Market Aug. 19-20. The owner of the business said an unknown man in a gray van had been placing his personal trash into the business’ dumpster. The incident was still under investigation at the time of the report. Unruly juvenile:...
Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker
A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
cleveland19.com
30-year-old Parma man reported missing on Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed that 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs of Russell Avenue was reported missing on Aug. 25, and the department needs the community’s help finding him. Krebs was described by police as 6′ tall, 165 - 170 lbs, with green eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blond...
Sound of gunshots leads to arrest: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:15 p.m. Aug. 23, several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Richmond Road and Haverford and Oakmont drives. One caller pinpointed a Haverford Drive home as the location from where the shots may have emanated, and reported seeing a dark-colored sedan going down the street at high speed with a person hanging out of the car’s window.
Mayfield losing out on millions, while most suburbs take in more income taxes this year: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve talked about how the work-from-home trend could hurt Cleveland, missing out on income taxes of employees who never step into their offices. But how is the work-from-home trend affecting suburban...
Brazen thief steals landscaper’s equipment: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Aug.13, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road business regarding a theft. An arriving officer talked to a landscaper, who said he was mowing the grass when a man driving a ‘90s red Buick pulled into the lot and stole a backpack leaf blower and string trimmer that were sitting on the ground.
