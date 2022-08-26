Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Identity released of man found dead near rail line in New Albany
The man found near a railroad track in New Albany Thursday who later died has been identified. According to New Albany Police, 31-year-old Justin O'Neal was found bleeding from "unknown means" in the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line. O'neal was taken immediate to U0fL...
WLKY.com
Shooting at Boone Square Park leaves one dead, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found dead in a vehicle at Boone Park on Tuesday evening, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said their First Division responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rowan Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said they located...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
WLKY.com
Suspect on the run after causing crash, injuring 4 people in Pleasure Ridge Park
SHIVELY, Ky. — A suspect is on the run after causing a crash early Tuesday morning that injured four people. Shively Police say they attempted to pull over a driver for speeding around 1:14 a.m. on Dixie Highway around Gagel Avenue. When the driver would not pull over, the...
WLKY.com
Louisville Fire Department investigating large structural fire on Dixie Highway
CALIFORNIA, Ky. — Arson investigators are at the scene of a fire in the California neighborhood. The fire broke out in an empty, two-story building in the 1100 block of Dixie Highway around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. It spread to another nearby two-story residential building to the north. It...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Okolona. LMPD said its Seventh Division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6 p.m. They said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. According to LMPD,...
wdrb.com
Interstate reopens after semi overturned on I-265 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi shut down Interstate 265 eastbound Wednesday morning in Clark County. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-265 were closed just before 9:30 a.m. near the 5.6 mile marker. The interstate reopened by 1 p.m. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
WLKY.com
Man and woman arrested, charged with murder of man found strangled in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man in Germantown last month. Gregory Rhodes, 52, and Josie Hart, 35, were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, car theft and tampering with evidence. The two appeared in court Wednesday morning where...
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
WLKY.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of striking family while driving in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted a southern Indiana man accused of driving into a family from Kansas in downtown Louisville. Michael Hurley is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence. Police said he drove his car onto a curb on Market Street last month,...
WLKY.com
Murder suspect arrested after escaping on house arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A murder suspect is back behind bars after escaping from custody while on house arrest. Reco Smith was arraigned on Tuesday for escape and other charges. Smith was arrested over the weekend after police said the 20-year-old cut off his monitoring device and disappeared back in April.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston...
Wave 3
Several injured after vehicle flees traffic stop and crashes, driver runs off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who was driving a car that fled from a traffic stop and later caused a multi-vehicle accident. Around 1:15 a.m., Shively police attempted to stop a car at Dixie Highway and Gagel Ave., but the car wouldn’t stop and continued south on Dixie.
Wave 3
TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.
wdrb.com
Crews finish removing contaminant that turned New Albany creek blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is now finished after a chemical spill turned this New Albany creek bright blue. The spill happened Aug. 11 after a business washed containers. Fluid from the process drained into Fall Run Creek, leading to the unusual color and an unusual smell. The New...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
WLKY.com
Person dies in plane crash at French Lick Airport
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A person has died after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said around 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a...
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on W. Broadway near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized in critical condition late Sunday night after a shooting on West Broadway. According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, it happened around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Broadway, which is near near Dixie Highway. The victim was...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
wbiw.com
Teen arrested after causing a disturbance, breaking windows, and resisting officers
MITCHELL – A Bedford teen was arrested early Sunday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 1335 Meridian Road after a report of a physical altercation between two females. While en route to the residence, Lawrence County Central Dispatch informed officers the residents had locked confrontational,...
