New Albany, IN

WLKY.com

Identity released of man found dead near rail line in New Albany

The man found near a railroad track in New Albany Thursday who later died has been identified. According to New Albany Police, 31-year-old Justin O'Neal was found bleeding from "unknown means" in the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line. O'neal was taken immediate to U0fL...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Shooting at Boone Square Park leaves one dead, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found dead in a vehicle at Boone Park on Tuesday evening, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said their First Division responded to a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rowan Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said they located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Okolona. LMPD said its Seventh Division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6 p.m. They said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. According to LMPD,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Interstate reopens after semi overturned on I-265 in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi shut down Interstate 265 eastbound Wednesday morning in Clark County. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-265 were closed just before 9:30 a.m. near the 5.6 mile marker. The interstate reopened by 1 p.m. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Murder suspect arrested after escaping on house arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A murder suspect is back behind bars after escaping from custody while on house arrest. Reco Smith was arraigned on Tuesday for escape and other charges. Smith was arrested over the weekend after police said the 20-year-old cut off his monitoring device and disappeared back in April.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on Preston Highway on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to the crash on Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive around 6 p.m., according to police. Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews finish removing contaminant that turned New Albany creek blue

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Cleanup is now finished after a chemical spill turned this New Albany creek bright blue. The spill happened Aug. 11 after a business washed containers. Fluid from the process drained into Fall Run Creek, leading to the unusual color and an unusual smell. The New...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Person dies in plane crash at French Lick Airport

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A person has died after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said around 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a...
FRENCH LICK, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY

