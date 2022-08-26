ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Turning the Show Off

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
spoilertv.com

Kaos - Daniel Lawrence Taylor Joins Cast

Timewasters creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor has boarded Netflix Greek mythology reimagining Kaos. News of the British actor-creator’s casting comes a few days after Deadline revealed Entourage star Debi Mazar will play Medusa. Lawrence Taylor is playing Theseus, it is understood. Jeff Goldblum is playing Zeus, having replaced Hugh Grant,...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.01 - Touched By A Holy Hand - Press Release

“Touched by a Holy Hand” – Abishola and Kemi hatch a plan to keep Ebun and the new pastor’s flirtation from growing. Also, Bob is thrown for a loop when Goodwin leaves MaxDot for a better job at Christina’s company, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Sept. 19 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Networkand available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keeley Hawes
spoilertv.com

Chicago PD - Season 10 - [Spoiler] Exits

Another big change in the Dick Wolf-verse: Deadline has confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, is leaving NBC’s Chicago P.D. Soffer, a member of the original cast, is expected to leave the police drama sometime in the fall. “I want to thank the incredible fans...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

FBI - Episode 5.01 - Hero's Journey - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Hero’s Journey” – The team pivots when their sting operation to secure a massive bomb from an illegal broker leads them to discover that the device is already in the wrong hands. Also, Jubal’s promise to be present at his son’s birthday party is put to the test as the case continues to heat up, on the fifth season premiere of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Sept. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 4.01 - Iron Pipeline - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Iron Pipeline” – When a family of four from New York is found dead in a Georgia motel room, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a connection between the victims and the sale of illegal firearms. Also, Barnes struggles with Remy’s leadership style upon her return from maternity leave, and Remy and his sister plan for their mother’s care, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Sept. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Footwear News

Emma ChamberlainIs is Red All Over in a Lengthy Off-The-Shoulder Valentino Gown and Sky-High Platform Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival for ‘White Noise’

Emma Chamberlain takes to the red carpet in Venice, Italy for the premiere of “White Noise” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Chamberlain attended the event dressed in a red hot gown from Valentino and impressive platforms. The YouTube sensation’s dress was off the shoulder and consisted of a fitted waist, a short gathered train, and a swooping skirt that was gathered neatly to one side, creating a whimsical silhouette. Thin spaghetti straps peeked out from under the off-the-shoulder pieces, offering Chamberlain extra support. The Chamberlain Coffee owner accessorized with expressive gold chain jewelry on her ears, neck, pairing the sparkling...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Crossfire#Hell#Film Star
spoilertv.com

The Good Fight - Episode 6.01 - The Beginning of the End - Press Release

EPISODE 1: The Beginning of the End (Available to stream Thursday, September 8th) After being promoted to top partner at the firm, Liz is forced to accept Ri'Chard Lane as a new name partner brought on to help manage her staff and client load. Meanwhile, Diane experiences déjà vu as she navigates her way in her new bullpen office, downstairs with the associates.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

So Help Me Todd - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Promotional Photos + Press Release

ACADEMY AWARD WINNER MARCIA GAY HARDEN AND SKYLAR ASTIN STAR AS A RAZOR-SHARP ATTORNEY AND HER TALENTED BUT AIMLESS PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR SON, ON THE SERIES PREMIERE OF "SO HELP ME TODD," THURSDAY, SEPT. 29. Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo Also Star. "Pilot" - Academy Award...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spoilertv.com

Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.05 - L-O-V-E - Promotional Photos + Press Release

STUDIO CITY, CA – August 30 – A fortune telling machine has every one on edge in the “L-O-V-E” episode of “Chesapeake Shores,” premiering Sunday, September 11 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods,” Hair), Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Walker: Independence - Ep...

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series “Walker”, WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, “Arrow”), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, “911: Lone Star”), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, “The Carrie Diaries”), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Lawrence Kao, “Wu Assassins”), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda. Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, “Walker”), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Poker Face - 5 Added to Cast

Clea DuVall (The First Lady), Shane Paul McGhie (American Skin), Angel Desai (NCIS: New Orleans), newcomer Jasmine Aiyana Garvin and Leslie Silva (Women of the Movement) have joined the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

For All Mankind - Season 4 - Daniel Stern Joins Cast

Daniel Stern has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind for Season 4 as a series regular. Stern will play Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA. A former auto industry CEO, he’s been tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, a challenge much bigger than he anticipated.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy