3 charged in Exeter road rage brawl
Wendy Gilchrist and Phillip Gilchrist, of East Greenwich, and Jayda Reid, of East Providence, were taken into custody after a brawl broke out between the three of them on Lantern Lane, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.
Man tossed ‘suspected drugs’ into New Bedford prison
The sheriff's office said a security officer spotted the man throwing the package over the wall in the back parking lot of the Ash Street Jail.
Police: Irate man assaulted, tried to disarm officers
A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after he significantly damaged a Somerset business over the weekend and assaulted the officers who tried to stop him, according to authorities.
Judge drops charge in Providence officer’s assault trial
The Democratic political candidate who accused her former Republican challenger of assaulting her outside the Rhode Island State House earlier this summer took the stand Tuesday.
ABC6.com
Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Video: Suspect breaks into Newport business
Dennis Tasker, 51, is facing several charges including breaking and entering, larceny and vandalism.
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Downtown Providence Restaurant Broken Into Overnight — Cash and Items Stolen
A downtown Providence restaurant was broken into overnight. Cash and items were reportedly stolen. Shortly after 8 AM Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at Nico Bella’s at 10 Dorrance Street. Police met with the restaurant owner, who said that the restaurant was...
Police ID woman killed in Coventry ATV crash
Coventry police have released the name of the Warren woman who was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
ABC6.com
3 cars damaged after shots fired in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that three cars were damaged after shots were fired in the city over the weekend. Police said that they found 12 shell casings along Broad Street after responding to a report of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators...
Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan
A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver says he has no regrets about tackling and restraining an alleged purse thief despite being bitten and stabbed. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Malden. Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a...
Missing Cumberland teen found
Nathan Para, 14, was last seen leaving his Aunt's home on Michigan Avenue.
Framingham Police Arrest Rowdy Restaurant Patron on Drug & Other Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man early Saturday morning, August 27. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico on Route 126 in downtown Framingham around 1:30 a.m. Police arrested just before 2 a.m. was Erick Rodas, 27, of 176 Irving Street in Framingham. “Rodas was asked to leave...
amherstbulletin.com
Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst
AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
ABC6.com
Coventry police identify victim in fatal ATV crash
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police have identified the victim in last weekend’s fatal ATV crash. Police said that 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas, of Warren, was killed in the crash on Cahoone Road early Saturday morning. Stacilauskas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her ATV was the only vehicle...
Warwick police mourn loss of K-9 Fox
The Warwick Police Department has announced the passing of retired K-9 Fox.
Turnto10.com
Mansfield town leaders say police chief not fit to serve following investigation
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The results of an investigation in Mansfield finds the town's police chief is unfit to serve. Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon has been on paid leave since last October, as the town investigated claims of abusive behavior toward employees. The town said the investigation by...
fallriverreporter.com
Police receiving push-back from parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads
A South Coast Police Department says that they have received push-back from some parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads. The Fairhaven Police Department has reportedly responded to dozens of calls for juveniles in the roadway obstructing traffic recently. “Callers have reported these juveniles circle their cars,...
