AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO