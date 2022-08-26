ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

WPRI 12 News

3 charged in Exeter road rage brawl

Wendy Gilchrist and Phillip Gilchrist, of East Greenwich, and Jayda Reid, of East Providence, were taken into custody after a brawl broke out between the three of them on Lantern Lane, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.
ABC6.com

Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
SOMERSET, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
DEDHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Downtown Providence Restaurant Broken Into Overnight — Cash and Items Stolen

A downtown Providence restaurant was broken into overnight. Cash and items were reportedly stolen. Shortly after 8 AM Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at Nico Bella’s at 10 Dorrance Street. Police met with the restaurant owner, who said that the restaurant was...
1420 WBSM

Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot

NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
ABC6.com

3 cars damaged after shots fired in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that three cars were damaged after shots were fired in the city over the weekend. Police said that they found 12 shell casings along Broad Street after responding to a report of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators...
PROVIDENCE, RI
amherstbulletin.com

Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst

AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
AMHERST, MA
ABC6.com

Coventry police identify victim in fatal ATV crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police have identified the victim in last weekend’s fatal ATV crash. Police said that 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas, of Warren, was killed in the crash on Cahoone Road early Saturday morning. Stacilauskas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her ATV was the only vehicle...
COVENTRY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police receiving push-back from parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads

A South Coast Police Department says that they have received push-back from some parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads. The Fairhaven Police Department has reportedly responded to dozens of calls for juveniles in the roadway obstructing traffic recently. “Callers have reported these juveniles circle their cars,...

