Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Skater Tot, BITE LITE
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Every first Thursday of the month, Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville opens the rink for Toddlers at an event they call “Skater Tot.”. The event is geared toward families with younger kids. For only $5 you and your toddler...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Listening Forest, high south hog roast
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Listen close and you can hear the excitement building for what’s happening at Crystal Bridges!. Starting tomorrow and lasting through January 1, there will be eight site-specific audiovisual artworks installed along the North Forest Trail at Crystal Bridges. The “Listening Forest” as it is called, is the new interactive exhibition featuring immersive installations by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer who is known for creating outdoor art using technology.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Sam Pittman addresses game week prep and Cincinnati
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the media Monday ahead of practice to go over game day prep. Pittman also talks about Cincinnati and what that match-up could bring.
nwahomepage.com
Wash. Co. Fair shooter arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured. Endangering the welfare of a minor in the 2nd degree. Criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. According to a Facebook post from FPD, the case is still ongoing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwahomepage.com
Child dies after being pulled into flooded storm drain in Bentonville
Child dies after being pulled into flooded storm drain in Bentonville. Child dies after being pulled into flooded storm …. Are labor shortages impacting businesses’ game day …. XNA labor day travel influx. Man arrested in Springdale for allegedly shooting …. NWA man files complaint after pre-school ‘too fearful...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Getting Healthier for Bearcats
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Sam Pittman discussed some players on Monday who have been battling injuries. Running back Dominique Johnson was injured in the Outback Bowl and has only practiced for just over a week with a green protective jersey. The junior played in all 13 games in 2021 with six starts. He carried 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns while also grabbing seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Pittman was asked about the running back depth.
nwahomepage.com
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ Depth Chart For Cincinnati
FAYETTEVILLE — The wait for Arkansas Football is almost over as it’s officially game week now. On Monday, Arkansas released its first official depth chart as they prepare to host Cincinnati on Saturday. Here’s the depth chart. OFFENSE. WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 198.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com
Homicide at Springdale club under investigation
Child dies after being pulled into flooded storm …. Are labor shortages impacting businesses’ game day …. Man arrested in Springdale for allegedly shooting …. NWA man files complaint after pre-school ‘too fearful …. Full animal shelters need help to ‘Clear the Shelters’. KNWA Today: Trifest for...
Comments / 0