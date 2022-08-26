Read full article on original website
Erik Ten Hag & Joel Glazer Disagree On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future
Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer have disagreed on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report.
Virgil Van Dijk Sends Clear Transfer Plea To Liverpool's Board And Recruitment
Virgil Van Dijk admits Liverpool need a lot of midfielders, as FSG and Jurgen Klopp seem unwilling to spend any more funds this transfer window.
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted in PSG's draw with Monaco was telling
Lionel Messi's face was an absolute picture after he was substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Monaco. A second half penalty from Neymar cancelled out Kevin Volland's opener to ensure the Ligue One champions remain unbeaten and top of the table after four games. And after playing the full...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Footage has emerged showing Juventus legend Pavel Nedved partying with three scantily clad women
Juventus legend Pavel Nedved has been filmed partying intimately with three scantily clad women, days before his 50th birthday. The footage posted online showed Nedved dancing with the three women, who had all removed their shirts. They danced in a line, swaying side to side with Nedved in the middle of them.
Man United top list of highest net spend in the last decade, highlights Glazer problem
Manchester United have a net spend of over a billion pounds in the last decade, which is the most out of any club in world football. In second comes Manchester City, with just under a billion. Then PSG, Barcelona and Arsenal follow them in the list. The top 10 highest...
Report: Chelsea Decide Future of Manchester United Target Christian Pulisic
According to The Athletic, Christian Pulisic's location for the season has been finalised by Chelsea.
Liverpool told to sign Joelinton to solve midfield crisis - "I think that's the type of player they miss"
Liverpool have been urged to sign Joelinton from Newcastle United before deadline day to solve the club's midfield crisis. Jurgen Klopp is thought to be in the market for a new midfielder should the right player come up amid Liverpool's midfield shortage. Star man Thiago as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain...
Wesley Fofana on dream Chelsea move, Reece James' Instagram message, legend status and Leicester farewell
Wesley Fofana has outlined his dreams and goals after joining Chelsea on a seven-year contract from Leicester City. The 21-year-old completed his signing on Wednesday afternoon as Thomas Tuchel sealed his seventh first-team signing of the summer. Chelsea will pay a fee around £70 million plus add-ons for the France...
Liverpool v Newcastle: Premier League – live!
Minute-by-minute report: Will Liverpool and Newcastle play out another classic under the Anfield lights? Join Scott Murray to find out
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Wilfried Zaha gives the least media-trained interview after Brentford draw and it's refreshing to see
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha gave an honest and emotional post-match interview after Brentford snatched a point at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night – and it was so refreshing to hear. The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has started the 2022/23 Premier League campaign in fine form, opened the...
Every word Erik ten Hag said in his press conference ahead of Man United's Premier League clash against Leicester City
Erik ten Hag spoke to the press ahead of Manchester United's trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City. The manager will be hoping to continue the solid form which saw the Reds win against Liverpool and Southampton in what was United's first back-to-back victories since February. There...
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars
Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
Tottenham Hotspur enter talks to sign Atletico Madrid star
Tottenham Hotspur's summer transfer business may not be over yet, with the Premier League club having started talks for an Atletico Madrid player. Spurs' summer transfer business had been done pretty early on, helping Antonio Conte really put them through their paces with the rest of the squad in pre season.
‘Make it make sense’ - fans want answers after Everton goal cruelly ruled out
Leeds United and Everton drew 1-1 at Elland Road on Tuesday night, but a dubious looking offside call left Toffees fans on social media wanting more from the game. With the Premier League tie level heading into the final stages, Everton winger Demarai Gray raced through on the Leeds goal, before calmly slotting the ball beyond Illan Meslier.
Pep Guardiola reveals new-found trait in Manchester City team that makes them even better than before
After coming back from two goals down against Newcastle United, Manchester City repeated their heroics from last Saturday against Crystal Palace. However, the Premier League champions left with all three points this time around, as they beat the Eagles 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium. With Patrick Vieira’s side leading 0-2...
