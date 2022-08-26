Read full article on original website
Related
Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Jellyfish Native to China in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler recently caught on camera a sight that state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
Florida sues FDA over ‘delay’ of low-cost drug importations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida sued federal health officials on Wednesday, accusing them of stalling the state’s plan to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Food and Drug Administration at a...
Comments / 0