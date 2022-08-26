A sleeping driver was arrested after backing up traffic at a busy intersection where a CVS Pharmacy is located. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, of Summerfield, was sleeping at the wheel of a silver Ford Flex at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle was at a green light and not moving. The light cycled back to red, apparently angering the drivers behind them who were “beeping their horn at him,” the report said. A trooper roused Lain and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of the nearby CVS.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO