Related
WCJB
Traffic diverted after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Pine Avenue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the southwest part of the city. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a crash on South Pine Avenue delayed traffic on Tuesday afternoon. They say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in a crash.
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WCJB
Traffic diverted in Ocala due to gas leak
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers diverted traffic on an Ocala roadway due to a gas leak on Monday evening. Ocala Fire Rescue officials report a gas leak in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue. Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest 27th Avenue. Ocala...
WCJB
No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
WCJB
Firefighters put out Ocala garage fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters put out a garage fire at a home in Ocala on Monday morning. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home on Southwest 25th Street around 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a lawn mower on fire with the flames spreading in a garage.
WCJB
Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
villages-news.com
Sleeping driver arrested after backing up traffic at busy CVS intersection
A sleeping driver was arrested after backing up traffic at a busy intersection where a CVS Pharmacy is located. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, of Summerfield, was sleeping at the wheel of a silver Ford Flex at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His vehicle was at a green light and not moving. The light cycled back to red, apparently angering the drivers behind them who were “beeping their horn at him,” the report said. A trooper roused Lain and instructed him to pull into the parking lot of the nearby CVS.
ocala-news.com
One person extricated after two-vehicle crash in Ocala
One person was extricated following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday evening in Ocala. On Sunday, August 28, shortly after 11:40 p.m., multiple Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of SW 3rd Place and SW 27th Avenue due to reports of a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the...
villages-news.com
Man riding on lawnmower on roadway arrested by Lady Lake police
A man riding on a lawnmower on a roadway was arrested by Lady Lake police. Kenneth John Tracy, 40, was riding on the lawnmower at 9:35 p.m. Friday on Summit Avenue in the area of Mark Avenue when a Lady Lake police officer spotted him and conducted a traffic stop.
WCJB
‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are correcting earlier claims that new flood prevention pumps were not running during heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, several neighborhoods experienced flooding due to above-average rainfall over a 36-hour period. Those neighborhoods include legacy flooding locations such as Hills of Santa Fe, Robin Lane, and Tower Lane.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested after failing to move over for FHP trooper
A Summerfield man was arrested after failing to move over for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop at 3:03 p.m. Monday on the right shoulder of I-75 near Mile Marker 316 when a silver Toyota Tacoma failed to move over for the squad car, which had its lights activated and flashing.
villages-news.com
Villager who admitted to sipping champagne arrested after suspected of driving impaired
A Villager who admitted to sipping champagne was arrested after she was suspected of driving impaired. Elena Dhabuwala, 63, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a white Acura SUV at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She turned onto Rolling Acres Road and nearly hit “numerous mailboxes,” the report said.
WCJB
Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Marion County is temporarily closed for construction. Construction will happen on NE 42nd Place. This is from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection. The road closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and go until September 5. Crews...
WCJB
Palatka’s Jenkins Middle School vandalized, teens arrested
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens are facing first-degree felony burglary charges after destroying a middle school in Palatka. The 14-year-olds broke into the now-closed Jenkins Middle School on Sunday and caused an estimated $100,000 of damage. Investigators say the teens broke windows and security cameras and discharged seventeen fire...
villages-news.com
Villager to lose driver’s license after crash at Lake Sumter Landing
A 63-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing. Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Oxford man with previous DUI convictions arrested after near head-on collision
An Oxford man with previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after a near head-on collision. John C. McGlynn, 63, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Saturday on County Road 229 when he nearly collided head-on with a squad car from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash.
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision with motorcyclist in Orlando
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision yesterday in Orlando that involved an Apopka resident and a collision with a motorcycle that resulted in the rider's death. According to the report, at approximately 3 pm Saturday, a 2012 BMW 5501 driven by a 52-year-old Apopka man was stopped...
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside Marion County home
CITRA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home near Citra on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the home off North East 134th Place after getting a report of an assault. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WCJB
Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
