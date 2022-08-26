Where to dine with your pup on National Dog Day

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Who needs a doggy bag when you can bring your pup along with you to a restaurant?

Dog-friendly dining is becoming more and more popular across the U.S. and according to Yelp, the options in Oregon are nothing to bark at. National Dog Day 2022 is Aug. 26, so why not take your best four-legged companion someplace special for the day?

The crowd-sourced reviews company released a list in July on the Top 50 Dog Bakeries in the U.S. and Canada and three Oregon businesses made the list. These are places where people can get custom-made baked goods that are safe for their dogs to eat.

Also, several other Oregon eateries made Yelp’s list of Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S. One Portland-area restaurant even made the top 10!

These Oregon businesses made the list of top dog bakeries:

Woof’s Dog Bakery in Gold Beach – This business is a one-stop shop for dog owners. Not only does it serve a rotating selection of baked goods from Pawsitively Gourmet and Woofables Bakery, but it also has a self-service pet wash station and a wide variety of dog food to purchase.

Puppernickel in Hillsboro – Save the pumpernickel for yourself, but get the “Puppernickel” for your dog. This Hillsboro business calls itself a doggy barkery and says its dog treats are made with human-grade ingredients that are human tested and pup-approved.

Goodog Bakery in Myrtle Creek – Goodog bakery serves both human treats and pet treats. Owner Jerrie Thomas has been perfecting her dog bone treat recipes since 2007. The bakery is located off Interstate 5, making it a convenient pitstop for humans and their furry best friends.

These dog-friendly Oregon restaurants are among the top 100 in the country:

Tin Shed Garden Cafe in Portland – This restaurant on Northeast Alberta Street was listed among the top 10. It’s so dog-friendly that it even has dog bandanas with the restaurant’s brand on them. The restaurant has a dog menu with meals suited specifically to the canine diet.

Nelscott Breakfast House in Lincoln City – If you’re headed to the Oregon coast with your dog, stop at the Nelscott Breakfast House in Lincoln City. Yelp reviewers say the restaurant has a dog-friendly patio and a K-9 menu.

J-DUB in Bend – This Central Oregon Restaurant is also known for its breakfast and brunch. J-DUB’s Pup Menu features things like the grilled chicken and sweet potato mash bowl and a beef patty and rice bowl.

KickStand Coffee & Kitchen in Hood River – One review says this restaurant is a “great dog friendly lunch spot with good vibes!” Someone who visited the restaurant in July said they were welcomed in with their two dogs, as long as they behaved.

Nana’s Irish Pub in Newport – It’s probably not the best idea to pour your dog a Guinness, but reviews for Nana’s Irish Pub say people enjoyed eating on the restaurant’s patio with their dogs and the restaurant has water bowls for dogs.

McKay Cottage Restaurant in Bend – Its website doesn’t feature a dog food menu, but reviewers on Yelp say this restaurant has a dog-friendly outdoor patio area.

Chow in Bend – Another Bend restaurant made the list. Reviews for Chow say it has a great outdoor area for dogs. One review says dogs are only allowed outside.

Luna Sea Fish House in Yachats – Yelp reviews say this seafood restaurant on the Oregon Coast is very dog-friendly. The restaurant has an outdoor covered patio to protect patrons from the rain.

Although these places didn’t make Yelp’s list, they’re also known as dog-friendly spots in Oregon:

Buttercloud Bakery & Cafe in Medford – This breakfast spot has outdoor seating and BringFido.com says it’s a dog-friendly restaurant. Pets are welcome at outdoor tables.

Ma Mosa’s in Grants Pass – This restaurant in Southern Oregon offers farm-to-table brunch and has dog-friendly outdoor seating and a dog menu.

River’s Edge Restaurant in Grants Pass – This restaurant is known for its steak and seafood, but don’t let these fancy dinners scare you away from bringing your dog. The restaurant offers a dog-welcoming outdoor patio overlooking the Rogue River.

Riverside Inn in Grants Pass – Stay with your dog at the Riverside Inn. The inn is within walking distance of downtown Grants Pass and its rooms have views of the Rogue River.

Wooldridge Creek Winery in Grants Pass – Raise a glass to your dog at this hillside vineyard and winery. It has an expansive outdoor covered seating area where people can bring their dogs. The winery also has a creamery that produces fresh and aged cheese.

Red Lily Vineyards in Jacksonville – This Spanish-inspired winery is one of the rare wineries that allows dogs inside. It specializes in broody tempranillos and other varieties that feature earthy characteristics.

