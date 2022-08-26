ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 33

Jennifer Cannon
3d ago

When I grew up we used the same cleaning solution for cleaning,dishes and sometimes laundry if nothing else was available. No harm done to anything or anyone, I'm still here at 75. Who remembers "Oxtogan Soap"

Reply(2)
19
Vincent Venturella
4d ago

In a pinch ! The formula is concentrated with surfactant so would be pretty harsh on fabric, probably would shred the clothes after a few washes.

Reply
8
AARGH
4d ago

😂 I once washed a load of laundry with dishwashing machine detergent because it was all I had and for the life of me I can not get the smell out, let alone the feeling. They feel like they were waxed. Absolutely wouldn’t recommend it 🤣 not even in a pinch. Maybe shampoo, liquid hand soap or Dawn. Just not cascade lol

Reply(3)
9
Related
SPORTbible

Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona

Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Steve Bruce
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Brom#Dishwasher#American#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy