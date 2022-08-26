ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Glamour

Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: 26 Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Love a good bargain? You're in luck! The Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 is officially here, with major discounts dropping way before the long holiday. The online retailer is just one of the few places we're scouring for the best Labor Day deals of 2022, along with Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Dyson. It's the perfect time to shop if you missed your choice during Amazon Prime Day (and don't want to wait around for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on some sweet deals).
People

Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Early Labor Day Deals on Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen — and Prices Start at $7

If your living space is in need of a refresh before the new season starts, you don't have to wait until Labor Day to score savings on highly rated home must-haves. Ahead of the holiday, which falls on September 5 this year, Amazon dropped more than 500 early deals on customer-favorite kitchen and home essentials. While this sale lasts, you can save up to 47 percent on everything from furniture and decor to kitchen utensils and food storage containers — and every on-sale item has at least a four-star rating.
Food & Wine

Our Place's Labor Day Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up

We're not the only fans of Our Place. From its multi talented pots and pans to stylish dinnerware, the online retailer continues to excite shoppers with functional and fashionable pieces. Even Oprah Winfrey herself has given Our Place's popular Always Pan a spot on her coveted favorite things list, with stars like Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton, and most recently Selena Gomez following suit.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

If You Ever Hear a Bell Ring at Costco, Here’s What It Means

If you ever hear a bell ring at Costco, don’t panic. Yes, it was real and there’s actually a meaning behind it. What It Means When You Hear a Bell Ringing at Costco. As you likely know, one of the inflation-proof items Costco carries is the popular Rotisserie Chicken.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
