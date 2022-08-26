ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one month since students in Savannah-Chatham returned to school and for some parents whose children ride the bus, their frustrations continue. Students as young as kindergarten have been dropped off at the wrong stop. “With any school opening, there are a few hiccups...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. Local candy stores donate over $10K to Kid’s Cafe …. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC House approves near total abortion ban after...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, GA
Education
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WJCL

Savannah Police: Child seriously hurt in Alaska Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that officers say left a child seriously hurt. It happened inside a home on Alaska Street Monday evening. Police say detectives have located and are interviewing several people who were in the home at the time of the shooting. WJCL...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously injured

A shooting left a young child seriously injured in Midtown Savannah, police say. Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously …. Former Statesboro councilman faces nearly 3 years …. Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers. Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously …. Defense rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, closing …
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl dead. Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC House approves near total abortion...
SAVANNAH, GA
msn.com

SCCPSS officials share 2022-23 update at Savannah NAACP meeting

The Savannah branch of the NAACP held its monthly meeting Sunday, where the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent presented the 2022-2023 school year update. Other school officials were in attendance as well. They shared their visions for the upcoming school year. “Tonight was all about community outreach. Through the...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus Police#K12#Wsav#Mercer Middle School
WJCL

Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rental assistance options for Chatham Co. community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has received nearly $21 million in federal funding to help residents with rental assistance. But only about $9 million have been used so far. More than 2,000 families have already cashed in on this help, but if you are behind on rent payments due...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
wtoc.com

Savannah police search for shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from an Aug. 20 shooting that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a female. Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Police say...
WJCL

Savannah Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting death of 2-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD officer killed in traffic collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy