wtoc.com
SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one month since students in Savannah-Chatham returned to school and for some parents whose children ride the bus, their frustrations continue. Students as young as kindergarten have been dropped off at the wrong stop. “With any school opening, there are a few hiccups...
WJCL
'Eighteen month old's aren’t supposed to die:' Savannah mayor talks toddler shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Mayor Van Jonhson and a local mother share their condolences to family who lost their 2-year-old daughter. Savannah Police say a 16-year-old teen shot 2-year-old Lauren Barton. She died later from injuries. It’s an incident Mayor Johnson discussed during his weekly news conference Tuesday morning....
WSAV-TV
Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. Local candy stores donate over $10K to Kid’s Cafe …. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC House approves near total abortion ban after...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS leaders gives update on plans for the rest of the school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham’s school superintendent gave an update to the local NAACP chapter Sunday. She says the school system is on the rebound from COVID disruptions but also adds more work needs to be to address school safety bus driver shortages and mental health. Savannah-Chatham public school...
WJCL
Savannah Police: Child seriously hurt in Alaska Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that officers say left a child seriously hurt. It happened inside a home on Alaska Street Monday evening. Police say detectives have located and are interviewing several people who were in the home at the time of the shooting. WJCL...
WSAV-TV
Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously injured
A shooting left a young child seriously injured in Midtown Savannah, police say. Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously …. Former Statesboro councilman faces nearly 3 years …. Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers. Midtown Savannah shooting leaves child seriously …. Defense rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, closing …
WSAV-TV
Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left a 2-year-old girl dead. Teen arrested in Midtown shooting death of toddler. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC House approves near total abortion...
msn.com
SCCPSS officials share 2022-23 update at Savannah NAACP meeting
The Savannah branch of the NAACP held its monthly meeting Sunday, where the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent presented the 2022-2023 school year update. Other school officials were in attendance as well. They shared their visions for the upcoming school year. “Tonight was all about community outreach. Through the...
WJCL
Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
Savannah police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teenager today who was last seen on Pennsylvania Ave. According to police, Alyssa Milton, 16 was last spotted leaving from the 500 block of Pennsylvania Ave just a few days ago. Police say that she was wearing a gray tank top, black leggings and blue […]
wtoc.com
Rental assistance options for Chatham Co. community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has received nearly $21 million in federal funding to help residents with rental assistance. But only about $9 million have been used so far. More than 2,000 families have already cashed in on this help, but if you are behind on rent payments due...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store. Police say a car ran into the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:45 a.m. Police tell WTOC there were no injuries reported. They also say the driver was drunk at the time...
wtoc.com
Savannah police search for shooting suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from an Aug. 20 shooting that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to a female. Ashlee S. Scott, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Police say...
wtoc.com
CEMA, Coastal Health District urge residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Peak Hurricane season is days away in Coastal Georgia. Making sure everyone can evacuate safely in case of a hurricane is at the top of health officials list. “It’s very, very critical that we do this ahead of time.”. Preparing for a hurricane can be...
WSAV-TV
Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County overdose deaths
Deaths caused by drug overdoses are on the rise in Chatham County - and authorities say fentanyl is fueling the spike. Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County …. Local candy stores donate over $10K to Kid’s Cafe …. The WSAV News 3 studio is getting a makeover. SC...
wtoc.com
Fire under investigation at home on corner of Walthour Rd., Concord Rd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services is investigating a fire at a home near the corner of Walthour and Concord roads. No injuries were reported. Two people and a dog were home at the time of the fire, but were able to make it out safely. No damage was...
WJCL
Savannah Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting death of 2-year-old girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
SPD officer killed in traffic collision
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work. According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This […]
Deputies arrest attempted murder suspect in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting a man at a Grays Hill gas station. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) charged Raul Doporto, 20 — one of three charged in the shooting — with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace. BCSO said the trio, including Vincent Williams, 25, […]
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Police Department Accepting Applications for 2022 Citizens Police Academy
The Statesboro Police Department is now accepting applications for this year’s Citizens Police Academy, which will be September 28 – November 2. The free program consists of a class each Wednesday evening, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., for 6 weeks. The classes cover topics such as patrol, traffic,...
